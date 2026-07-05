Lock Upp: Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta evicted; Ram Kapoor begs to leave the show

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix India on June 27. On Saturday, the show saw its first judgement day, where Kangana Ranaut gave a strong reality check to the contestants. As the drama unfolded, social media influencer and cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, was evicted from the show. As the episode ended, makers also announced Shilpa Shinde as the new wild card entry.

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, entered the show carrying the ‘entitled’ tag. While Shresta said she wanted to move past her image as a brat, she remained largely inactive throughout the game. Eventually, she landed in the bottom three contestants along with Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover. While Madhuri shared one of her secrets and got saved from eviction, Akanksha secured maximum votes from inmates, leading to Shresta’s termination.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola opens up about being bisexual: ‘I like women’

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After getting evicted from the show, Shresta Iyer said, “My brother’s shadow will always stay, because I am proud of it, but I will make it like a nurturing shade. I will continue with my journey and keep working hard.”

Ram Kapoor wants to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

TV superstar Ram Kapoor received stern feedback from Kangana Ranaut on Saturday. Talking about Ram’s performance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in the first week, Kangana said, “Ram, this is no joke. If you didn’t want to take the show seriously, and you think you are too big for this game, then why did you come here? You keep saying, ‘This is how I am.’ If this is how you want to keep behaving, then why did you come here to display your crassness? You don’t care about the game.”

When Ram defended himself, he was asked to pull up his socks and not wait for opportunities. Riteish Deshmukh added, “People cannot see the Ram Kapoor they knew.”

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In an upcoming episode, Ram Kapoor will be seen asking to leave Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after the contestants are left starving because their weekly budget has been exhausted.

As per the latest promo, inmates have a limited budget, so they decide to order food only for Ram and Sunita Ahuja. While Ram and Sunita refuse to eat, others starve. The hungry contestants complain to Riteish Deshmukh about the situation. Listening to them, Riteish says, “Why did you guys not have the money to buy food? How you’ll manage your expense, it’s not our fault. If you think that by rebelling, we will send you food, you’re mistaken.”

Reacting to this, Ram Kapoor says, “I think I made a mistake; I should have realized the seriousness and intensity of the gameplay. I am requesting you to please terminate me because I am not made for this show.” In response, Riteish says, “This is not the Ram Kapoor I know.”

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Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a wildcard contestant

Actress Shilpa Shinde made headlines last month after confessing to wrongly framing the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer in a sexual harassment case. As someone who owns her truth, Shilpa will today enter Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a wildcard contestant. In her introduction video, Shilpa said, “I have heard everyone has established their firm footing in the game, but tell them until someone from outside steps in, until then they can rule.”

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Shilpa Shinde has won Bigg Boss 11. With her entry in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, things are surely going to spice up.