Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra takes home trophy, Rs 1 cr; Shivangi Joshi 1st runner-up

Lock Upp Season 2 Finale Winner: Shreya Kalra was crowned the winner of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Along with the trophy, Shreya took home prize money of Rs 1 crore. Actress Shivangi Joshi became the first runner-up, while reality show star Yogesh Rawat emerged as second runner-up. The finale hosted not just ex-contestants and but also a jury of media professionals and actors who questioned the contestants and played a crucial role in deciding the show’s winner. Unfortunately, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde couldn’t make it to the top three.

Two of the strongest contenders in the game, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde, left everyone shocked as they got evicted so close to the finish line. Ram and Shilpa’s journey ended after they lost the finale day’s task. The top 5 contenders – Ram, Shilpa, Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh had to perform a task where everyone had to make a puzzle; the one the most wrong pieces would be evicted. Ram Kapoor lost the task and was evicted in fifth place.

Also Read: ‘I became a monster, drank on set’: Ram Kapoor reveals why Bade Acche Lagte Hain ended

[will have to add latest embeds tomorrow]

After this, Shilpa, Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh had to compete for their spot in the top three. Yogesh were all placed against a box and he had to convince others to pick the one that said terminated. Playing smart, they managed to manipulate Shilpa into picking the box that said terminated and led to her eviction in fourth place.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

Soon after this, the top 3 finalists faced some tough questions from the media and the actors’ jury. While Yogesh Rawat was schooled for his arrogance and attitude on the show, Shivangi was questioned for manipulating Harshad Chopda and hijacking his finalist spot. While Shreya was lauded for her amazing gameplay, she was questioned for accusing Ram Kapoor of making her uncomfortable; she was also slammed for her language and inappropriate comments on the show.

Influencer Awez Darbar confronted Shreya over influencing her ex-flame to make certain claims about him while he was on Bigg Boss 19. He even told Shreya that because of her, his image got tarnished, and he has to answer many questions and offer clarifications after the show. Actress Mannara Chopra asked Shivangi for clarity about her equation with Harshad Chopda.

After this, based on jury votes, Yogesh Rawat got evicted. The winner between Shreya and Shivangi was decided based on votes from ex-contestants, jury, and the jailers. After securing the maximum number of votes, Ekta Kapoor announced Shreya Kalra as the winner.

Story continues below this ad

Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp journey

Shreya Kalra has been in the game to win it right from the first day. She entered the show bearing the tag of being ‘badtameez’. After she argued with Ram Kapoor on the show’s premiere, Shreya formed a negative image amongst all contestants. Being the most hated inmate on the show, Shreya had very few friends; she was always vocal and called out people on the show. Her rivalry with Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat became a talking point. She even locked horns with Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda time and again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

After Shreya revealed Akanksha Chamola’s secret without her permission, she was criticised in the house. The only two friends Shreya had on the show were Madhuri Jain Grover and Shilpa Shinde. Because of her strong personality, Shreya often ruled the game, as a result of which many also referred to Lock Upp as the Shreya Kalra Show. Speaking her mind and standing her ground, Shreya finally won Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.