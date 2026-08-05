Lock Upp Season 2 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat compete for top spot

Lock Upp Season 2 winner is Shreya Kalra, with Shivangi Joshi emerging as the first runner-up.

Lock Upp Season 2 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: 15 contestants set on their journey of redemption on Netflix India’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on 27th June. The Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show featured Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, and many popular names who were confined in a jail-like set for six weeks. Every contestant entered the show with three secrets and had to ultimately own their truth to be in the game. The one who survived the six weeks would take home prize money of Rs 1 crore along with the trophy.

The show has finally reached its grand finale with Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, and Shivangi Joshi making it to the top 5. Some of the biggest highlights of the season were when Gaurav Khanna’s wife announced their divorce on the show’s grand premiere. Some other shocking secrets were revealed by Ram Kapoor, who said Bade Acche Lagte Hai had to be shut down because of his bad behaviour. Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra spoke about being sexually abused as children. Other than this, Shilpa Shinde also spoke about her strained equation with her family and why she left Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad Also Read: ‘Not putting down some other show’: Riteish Deshmukh on Lock Upp-Alliance comparisons View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality) As per official data released by Netflix, Lock Upp has clocked in over 50 million viewing hours. Earlier, talking about the show, its host Farah Khan had told SCREEN, “Lock Upp is a little more complex because there are very sensitive secrets the contestants choose to reveal. Bigg Boss is all about fighting, which we enjoy, but this show is about redemption. Everyone knows I am a reality show junkie. I watch everything in the captive space. I have seen shows that nobody has heard of; they came and went in one season. This is my dream job.” Also Read | ‘I became a monster, drank on set’: Ram Kapoor reveals why Bade Acche Lagte Hain ended In the last week, the audience witnessed lots of drama on the show. Initially, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4 actor Harshad Chopda had become the first finalist; however, he sacrificed his spot and ended his journey on the show after Shreya Kalra decided to eliminate his best friend Shivangi Joshi from the show. After Harshad’s exit, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav also lost their chance at being a finalist through a task. Live Updates

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