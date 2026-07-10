Ram Kapoor takes jibe at Shilpa Shinde, asks ‘What does Gaurav Khanna do?’

The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was packed with explosive confrontations, as housemates clashed over food, past controversies resurfaced and social media found a new talking point. Ram Kapoor‘s comments on Shilpa Shinde’s past legal controversy fuelled tensions in the house, while his statement about not knowing Gaurav Khanna divided social media.

The episode also saw the jail divided into two camps, with Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain and Shilpa Shinde on one side, while the remaining contestants formed the opposing group.

The day’s biggest confrontation stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary over food. Their disagreement escalated after Akanksha, who had already clashed with Shilpa in the previous episode, tried to flaunt her ‘Fan Favourite Contestant of the Week’ title in front of the actor and deliberately blocked her path.

When Shilpa moved Akanksha aside with her hands, Akanksha immediately objected and warned her not to touch her.

Ram Kapoor’s jibe at Shilpa Shinde

The argument took another turn when Yogesh Rawat stepped in and made a sarcastic remark aimed at Shilpa. “Ma’am, please case mat file karna. Mujhe case se bahut dar lagta hai.”

His comment referred to Shilpa Shinde’s recent admission that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.

Reacting to Yogesh’s remark, Ram Kapoor said, “Now, if she files a case, nobody is going to listen to her. One bitten, twice shy. It is like the crying wolf story. That is the fact that she has to deal with for the rest of her life.”

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Yogesh continued attacking Shilpa, saying, “Have some shame. We respect Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja so much. Look how we’re talking to you. Respect is earned, not demanded.”

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Shilpa Shinde’s confession continues to spark debate

Shilpa Shinde has been under scrutiny ever since she admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli.

Defending herself, she had said, “I used saam, daam, dand, bhed. I didn’t misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law in my favour, then you’re the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn’t fight for herself. He’s good to me. Nine years later, he begged me to return to the show. Why did he do that?”

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Ram Kapoor’s Gaurav Khanna remark draws criticism

Ram Kapoor also found himself trending online after actor Gaurav Khanna entered the house to support his wife, contestant Akanksha Chamola.

As Gaurav interacted with Akanksha, Ram turned to fellow contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar and asked, “What does he do?” When Dheeraj replied that Gaurav was an actor, Ram said, “Is he well known, though? I have never seen him before, but that’s because I don’t watch any content.”

Interestingly, when Gaurav later met Ram inside the house, the two shared a warm hug, with Ram greeting him, saying, “Good to see you again, man.”

The clip soon went viral on social media, with netizens divided over Ram Kapoor’s remarks. While some viewers felt his comments came across as dismissive and speculated that he had deliberately downplayed Gaurav Khanna’s popularity out of jealousy, others defended the actor, arguing that Ram’s warm hug and his greeting were simply courteous gestures. According to them, he chose not to tell Gaurav to his face that he wasn’t familiar with his work, preferring to greet him respectfully instead of making him feel awkward or slighted.

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About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The reality show features Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav, among others, who battle shifting alliances, tasks and eliminations while living together inside a high-pressure jail setup.