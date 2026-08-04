Lock Upp: Harshad Chopda sacrifices spot in finale for Shivangi Joshi, gets evicted

With Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s finale scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, the show has been delivering a lot of twists in its last few episodes. In the latest episode, actor Harshad Chopda sacrificed his spot as a finalist to save his co-contestant, Shivangi Joshi. After he accepted host Ritiesh Deshmukh’s offer to make Shivangi the finalist, Harshad got eliminated from the show.
Harshad Chopda gets evicted from Lock Upp for Shivangi Joshi
Originally, during the grand feast task on Sunday, Harshad became the show’s first finalist, while Shreya Kalra got an advantage and Yogesh Rawat won Rs 10 lakhs. After Harshad’s choice left Shivangi upset, Shreya was given an advantage to eliminate one contestant, and she chose Shivangi. Stating her reason, Shreya said, “At this moment, the one who doesn’t deserve to go ahead in the game is Shivangi Joshi. When she got the power of being the gang leader, she removed me from the gang, saying I was undeserving. I am just returning the favor, and also trying to cut my competition.”
Soon after this, Harshad Chopda broke down and pleaded with Shreya to change her decision. Shivangi also explained why she didn’t deserve to go. Harshad also apologised to Shreya for everything she faced on the show. When Shreya refused to change her decision, other contestants were asked if Shreya’s decision was unfair. Except for Ram Kapoor, everyone else agreed with Shreya. They also opposed Harshad’s plea and said that if he really wanted to save her, he should have let her win the previous task.
Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, and Akanksha Chamola said, “Harshad, no point in saying this now; you ousted Shivangi from the task an hour back. Shreya has a valid point, and you should have understood this.” Ram added, “If you are standing up for someone else, then what was the point in proving you played for yourself and becoming the first finalist?” Eventually, Harshad was given a choice to give his finalist spot to Shivangi and get evicted in her place. He stepped down as the finalist and exited the show.
Shivangi Joshi-Shreya Kalra showdown
Before getting evicted, Harshad Chopda said, “Sir, all this time I’ve been hearing that I am not playing for myself, and I am faking it, I am acting. But I was playing for myself and seriously didn’t know this would happen. I am not feeling good. If she leaves today, I will regret it for my lifetime.” After Harshad made Shivangi the first finalist and got evicted from the show, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress broke down.
After Shreya Kalra called out Shivangi for manipulating Harshad and making him feel guilty over standing up for himself, Shivangi lost her cool. She walked towards Shreya and said, “Your gameplay is so dirty. If you think you can win this show by doing this, change my name if you win. A person like you can never win this game. You think by badmouthing people, degrading them, you will win?” Sherya replied, “If you feel so bad, you should have given up. You didn’t do anything in the game.” Shivangi snapped back and said, “What have you done on the show? You said you wanted to evict Shilpa Shinde. I won’t degrade myself fighting with you, but bickering doesn’t mean you deserve to win.”
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s grand finale will be streamed on August 5. It will stream on Netflix India.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More