Lock Upp: Harshad Chopda sacrifices spot in finale for Shivangi Joshi, gets evicted

With Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s finale scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, the show has been delivering a lot of twists in its last few episodes. In the latest episode, actor Harshad Chopda sacrificed his spot as a finalist to save his co-contestant, Shivangi Joshi. After he accepted host Ritiesh Deshmukh’s offer to make Shivangi the finalist, Harshad got eliminated from the show.

Originally, during the grand feast task on Sunday, Harshad became the show’s first finalist, while Shreya Kalra got an advantage and Yogesh Rawat won Rs 10 lakhs. After Harshad’s choice left Shivangi upset, Shreya was given an advantage to eliminate one contestant, and she chose Shivangi. Stating her reason, Shreya said, “At this moment, the one who doesn’t deserve to go ahead in the game is Shivangi Joshi. When she got the power of being the gang leader, she removed me from the gang, saying I was undeserving. I am just returning the favor, and also trying to cut my competition.”

Also Read: Lock Upp: Harshad Chopda becomes the first finalist, leaves Shivangi Joshi upset

OMFG SHE IS STILL GUILTTRIPPING STILL

He literally told her good luck take the thing you wanted if that what make you happy

He put friendship over 1 crore & she didnt have the dignity to refuse it The way he was leaving

HARSHAD WINNING HEARTS#HarshadChopda #lockupp #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/0p1dVjlMep — alsh (@alshaymaics) August 3, 2026

Soon after this, Harshad Chopda broke down and pleaded with Shreya to change her decision. Shivangi also explained why she didn’t deserve to go. Harshad also apologised to Shreya for everything she faced on the show. When Shreya refused to change her decision, other contestants were asked if Shreya’s decision was unfair. Except for Ram Kapoor, everyone else agreed with Shreya. They also opposed Harshad’s plea and said that if he really wanted to save her, he should have let her win the previous task.

Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, and Akanksha Chamola said, “Harshad, no point in saying this now; you ousted Shivangi from the task an hour back. Shreya has a valid point, and you should have understood this.” Ram added, “If you are standing up for someone else, then what was the point in proving you played for yourself and becoming the first finalist?” Eventually, Harshad was given a choice to give his finalist spot to Shivangi and get evicted in her place. He stepped down as the finalist and exited the show.

Shivangi Joshi-Shreya Kalra showdown

Before getting evicted, Harshad Chopda said, “Sir, all this time I’ve been hearing that I am not playing for myself, and I am faking it, I am acting. But I was playing for myself and seriously didn’t know this would happen. I am not feeling good. If she leaves today, I will regret it for my lifetime.” After Harshad made Shivangi the first finalist and got evicted from the show, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress broke down.

The audacity of Shivangi to blame Shreya for Harshad’s elimination. But I’m glad Shreya shut her down by saying, “You did nothing in this show ,Harshad deserved that spot more than you ❤️ Thank you Shreya. ❤️#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/nMhhFkrWhA — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 3, 2026

After Shreya Kalra called out Shivangi for manipulating Harshad and making him feel guilty over standing up for himself, Shivangi lost her cool. She walked towards Shreya and said, “Your gameplay is so dirty. If you think you can win this show by doing this, change my name if you win. A person like you can never win this game. You think by badmouthing people, degrading them, you will win?” Sherya replied, “If you feel so bad, you should have given up. You didn’t do anything in the game.” Shivangi snapped back and said, “What have you done on the show? You said you wanted to evict Shilpa Shinde. I won’t degrade myself fighting with you, but bickering doesn’t mean you deserve to win.”

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s grand finale will be streamed on August 5. It will stream on Netflix India.