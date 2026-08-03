Lock Upp: Harshad Chopda becomes the first finalist, leaves Shivangi Joshi upset

Actor Harshad Chopda has emerged as the first finalist of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa while content creator Shreya Kalra walked out of the task with an advantage, and model and content creator Yogesh Rawat gave up the finalist spot for Rs 10 lakh cash prize. After Harshad took a stand for himself and won, actor Shivangi Joshi got very upset with him.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’s finale week started on Sunday with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad, Shreya, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh, Varun Yadav, and Akanksha Chamola emerging as the top 8. As the game intensified, the contestants had to choose the first finalists amongst themselves during a task.

Harshad Chopda becomes the first finalist on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The show began with host Riteish Deshmukh arranging an hour-long feast for them. However, the delicacies on the table came with a price that the contestants had to pay. As the top 8 enjoyed a good meal after a long time, Ritiesh gave them one hour to decide one person who would become the first finalist. The contestants had to talk and convince others to walk away from the feast table, until only one of them was left. As a twist, Riteish kept introducing ‘surprise dishes’ as they argued why they deserved to be the first finalist.

Also Read: Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra recall childhood abuse on Lock Upp: ‘99% kids go through it’

Shreya Kalra was the first one to walk out with an advantage. As the seven contestants couldn’t reach a consensus, Ram Kapoor also opted out; later Ritiesh introduced another dish, where Yogesh Rawat walked out with Rs 10 lakhs. After Yogesh, Varun Yadav and Shilpa Shinde also left the table, leaving Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi, and Harshad as the last three contenders. After Riteish announced that he would have to terminate one contestant if the time was up, Harshad managed to convince Akanksha to leave. She left on the condition that Harshad would take the spot and not give it to Shivangi.

#HarshadChopda #lockupp #lockupp2

Harshad just wanted for the 1st time prove he is playing for himself for his fans for his family

He wanted to change the narrative

He was taunted by jailors,inmates even the fan cam the msgs was delivered to him

Even her called him.infornt of… pic.twitter.com/2IkB5ycyo6 — alsh (@alshaymaics) August 2, 2026

In the end, while Shivangi refused to budge, Harshad revealed that he lost the previous task on purpose for her to win. He said, “I am not going to give up. I have understood it all, and have nothing to say. I don’t want all three of us to be terminated, and I cannot convince Shivangi even though I want to stay. You guys have played really well; I have not gotten that chance. Let me do this for myself. I have not given my best to the show. I have to prove to everybody that I am playing for myself and not for you. I have not been playing for myself.”

they’re all so freaking vile

Like seriously no one congratulated him except yogesh … WTH

For the 1st time he play for himself all kept guilt tripping him because he won like he made a huge crime F losers..he was rooting for all of u#HarshadChopda #lockupp #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/ArHSwMytec — alsh (@alshaymaics) August 2, 2026

Earlier, Harshad had denied losing the previous task on purpose; Shivangi got upset and told him it was his pre-planned strategy. Calling it unfair, Shivangi walked away from the table, and Harshad emerged as the finalist.

Shivangi Joshi breaks down after Harshad wins the finalist spot

After Harshad was announced as the first finalist, an upset Shivangi told him, “This is unfair, Harshad; you always said we played fair. I always said I was blessed to have a friend like you in a situation like this. You could have pitched otherwise; you didn’t have to say this. Everything that happened with you happened because of me. Look at the way you are talking to me; how does this reflect on me? I can’t believe this. I really wanted to be the finalist; I would be very happy. I owned my truth; I didn’t put up an act. I cried when I wanted to, even though people called it fake; I have been myself. But if he says he made me win on purpose, on that basis, he can go ahead.”

Later, Shivangi broke down, while others tried to pacify her. While Shivangi congratulated Harshad, she refused to speak to him further. Talking to other contestants, Shivangi said, “Everyone wanted it and had the right to fight for it. I am happy for him, but how can he say that? If he didn’t do that, is he trying to set a narrative? I had the chance; I deserved it.”

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Harshad Chopda’s journey on Lock Upp

Right from the first day, Harshad’s journey on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has been a roller-coaster ride. The actor had to reveal all his secrets on the show. On the first day, Harshad confessed that he went through a major heartbreak and took 16 years to deal with it. In another emotional moment, he confessed that during another rough patch in a previous relationship, he attempted suicide. Last week, Harshad revealed his third secret, where he opened up about being sexually abused as a child.

Shreya eliminated Shivangi just before the finale! Shivangi guilt tripping him will be the reason for Harshad giving up his finalist position for Shivangi 🙂! Congrats shivangi for winning lock upp2 !!#LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/bWQHT6cGhx — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 2, 2026

This is Harshad Chopda’s second innings on the show. The task, which he claimed to lose on purpose, also led to his termination two weeks ago. However, Harshad got another chance to get back in the game through a task. After he became a finalist, Sherya Kalra was asked to use her advantage to terminate a contestant immediately. And she named Shivangi Joshi. However, as per reports online, there will be a twist, and Shivangi will be saved in the upcoming episode.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s grand finale will stream on 5th August at 8 pm on Netflix India.