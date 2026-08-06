Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra to donate part of prize money to Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home

Content creator and podcaster Shreya Kalra was crowned the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Wednesday, taking home the trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Shreya revealed that she plans to contribute a part of her winnings to her best friend Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home. She also admitted that she was disappointed that none of her fellow contestants congratulated her after her victory.

Shreya Kalra on her Lock Upp journey and victory

On Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra was often seen playing the game alone. She was not liked by many and only had friends in Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri Jain Grover. Talking about her journey, Shreya said, “I always kept feeling that since the game is not dependent on the audience, they (the contestants) would remove me. After fighting in the first week, I was trying to be friends with them. I kept giving them chances and played for them. Thrice I helped Ramji perform a task. Even after that, his behaviour towards me never changed. After a point, I got tired. A lot of people went wrong in the first week. They were given the benefit of the doubt, but I wasn’t. I tried my best to be friends. I offered food to people. After a point, I thought this is the game I had to play, and whatever I am destined to get, I will get it.”