Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra to donate part of prize money to Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home

Content creator and podcaster Shreya Kalra was crowned the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Wednesday, taking home the trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Shreya revealed that she plans to contribute a part of her winnings to her best friend Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home. She also admitted that she was disappointed that none of her fellow contestants congratulated her after her victory.
Shreya Kalra on her Lock Upp journey and victory
On Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra was often seen playing the game alone. She was not liked by many and only had friends in Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri Jain Grover. Talking about her journey, Shreya said, “I always kept feeling that since the game is not dependent on the audience, they (the contestants) would remove me. After fighting in the first week, I was trying to be friends with them. I kept giving them chances and played for them. Thrice I helped Ramji perform a task. Even after that, his behaviour towards me never changed. After a point, I got tired. A lot of people went wrong in the first week. They were given the benefit of the doubt, but I wasn’t. I tried my best to be friends. I offered food to people. After a point, I thought this is the game I had to play, and whatever I am destined to get, I will get it.”
Reflecting on the moments after she was declared the winner, Shreya Kalra admitted she was hurt by the lack of support from her fellow contestants. Shreya said, “Only Shilpaji, Madhuriji, and Pamala came to meet me. Ramji gave me a side hug just for formality. Apart from that, nobody congratulated me or celebrated my win. At one point, I was really disappointed because they need to really understand that it is a game. At least show some sportsmanship for someone who has just won.”
“Nobody can be so evil in life. I was cheering so loudly for myself that I didn’t even realise if anyone else did or not. I saw Shilpaji was in tears. Madhuriji cheered for me. Shilpaji is a very nice person. If as a competitor she said she wanted me to win, it means a lot,” she added.
Shreya Kalra weighs in on being called an undeserving winner
Since last night, Shreya Kalra has been called an undeserving winner on social media. Reacting to the negativity, Shreya said, “Honestly, I know I deserved this trophy. Except for me, nobody was doing anything in the show. If I also did nothing, this show wouldn’t have worked. I know it is a team effort, but sadly no one was participating. They were just there to take their weekly payments.”
She added, “There will be many narratives now. Had I not won, people would have called Netflix biased. Now that I won, they are calling me undeserving, so people will say a lot of things. I just have to look at my trophy and wait for my Rs 1 crore to come in the account.”
‘Will invest in Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home’
Shreya Kalra also revealed how she plans to use her Rs 1 crore prize money, saying a part of it will go towards supporting Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home for destitute women. She said, “I am going to invest in Shilpaji’s shelter home from the winning amount. I will help her in whatever way I can. I don’t fancy getting cars or splurging money. I am not high maintenance. My father suggested that I should take some loan and invest in a property. So these two things are on my mind. Rest when it comes, we shall see.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More