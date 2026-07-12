Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor apologises to Shilpa Shinde, opens up about being molested

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor's revelation left not just his fellow contestants but also the hosts emotional.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
6 min readMumbaiJul 12, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Ram Kapoor molestationRam Kapoor opens up about being molested as a teenager. (Photos: Netflix India Reality)
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TV actor Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. However, his stint on the captive reality show has not been without its share of controversies. Last week, the actor made some nasty remarks about Shilpa Shinde after she compromised the contestants’ weekly budget by ordering premium food for herself while the others were sharing meals.

While Ram did not get directly involved in the ensuing chaos, he encouraged Yogesh Rawat to gang up against Shilpa and steal her food tray. The situation escalated to the point where Shilpa broke down. On Saturday, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh gave Ram a reality check and pointed out where he had gone wrong, following which he apologised to Shilpa.

Later in the episode, when Ram found himself among the bottom three contestants facing eviction, he chose to reveal a deeply personal secret in an attempt to save himself. The actor disclosed that he had been ‘molested’ while attending boarding school.

Ram Kapoor apologises to Shilpa Shinde

Ever since Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp 2, a lot of contestants have been intimidated by her presence. As a result of this, many have been fighting with Shilpa. With the majority standing against her, Ram Kapoor also joined in and encouraged the younger contestants to bully the actress. At one point during the argument, he said, “She has realised that she has messed with the wrong person; they cannot attack her physically. Now, if she files a case, nobody is going to listen to her. It is like once bitten twice shy, that’s a fact she has to deal with for the rest of her life. This is karma; they are not realising what they are doing.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor takes jibe at Shilpa Shinde, asks ‘What does Gaurav Khanna do?’

On Saturday, when Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukj spoke to Ram Kapoor, he said, “At 52, I never thought I would speak so badly about a woman, but for Shilpa Shinde, I am at a loss for words.” He pointed out how Shilpa is mean to others and doesn’t cooperate. Later, when Ram was made to see issues around the food clearly, he apologised and said, “I want to apologise to Shilpa. When I saw at night that the weekly budget had reduced to just Rs 2000, I felt very bad, and I overreacted and encouraged Yogesh to misbehave. I realise it now and apologise for it.”

Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested

This week, Ram Kapoor was also up for nominations. After he reached the bottom three, Ram decided to compromise his lifeline and reveal one of his secrets. The actor shared, “I was molested in a boarding school. I was in my 8th standard, 13 years old, and after school we used to hang out in each other’s dorms, joke, talk, etc. There was a senior from the 10th standard who was on my bed with me. We were having a fun banter, when he touched me inappropriately under the blanket. There were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. Since I couldn’t do anything. He continued to doing it, and I did not know if I should endure it or fight back.”

Also Read | As Ram Kapoor faces backlash over infidelity remark, wife Gautami supports with ‘only love’

He added, “After some time, I told him that I was not comfortable, and he stopped and immediately left. I changed a lot after that. I became quiet. A few weeks later, he apologised, and whenever he got a chance, he showed that he was sorry. It is weird because the guy who caused me trauma also helped me come out of it. We became good friends, credit to him. Neither my children nor my parents know this; only my wife Gautami is aware. I am happy this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community because of him. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel very close to them. I don’t feel anything negative. He did not commit a mistake, he was curious and feeling the hormones. Whatever he did, after that, he tried to look after me. He was not a bad guy. But I don’t wish this to happen with anybody.”

After Ram Kapoor’s confession, Riteish Deshmukh hugged him and lauded his courage. Farah Khan also got emotional and said, “I am sorry this happened to you. Earlier, when you said, you will own your truth like no one else when the time comes, you are truly doing that.”

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Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive personal accounts involving childhood trauma and distress, which may be emotionally challenging or triggering for some readers. While these discussions reflect personal journeys toward healing, they are intended for narrative and informational purposes and do not substitute for professional counseling. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or coping with past trauma, please reach out to professional support networks.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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