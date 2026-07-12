Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor apologises to Shilpa Shinde, opens up about being molested

TV actor Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. However, his stint on the captive reality show has not been without its share of controversies. Last week, the actor made some nasty remarks about Shilpa Shinde after she compromised the contestants’ weekly budget by ordering premium food for herself while the others were sharing meals.

While Ram did not get directly involved in the ensuing chaos, he encouraged Yogesh Rawat to gang up against Shilpa and steal her food tray. The situation escalated to the point where Shilpa broke down. On Saturday, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh gave Ram a reality check and pointed out where he had gone wrong, following which he apologised to Shilpa.

Later in the episode, when Ram found himself among the bottom three contestants facing eviction, he chose to reveal a deeply personal secret in an attempt to save himself. The actor disclosed that he had been ‘molested’ while attending boarding school.

Ram Kapoor apologises to Shilpa Shinde

Ever since Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp 2, a lot of contestants have been intimidated by her presence. As a result of this, many have been fighting with Shilpa. With the majority standing against her, Ram Kapoor also joined in and encouraged the younger contestants to bully the actress. At one point during the argument, he said, “She has realised that she has messed with the wrong person; they cannot attack her physically. Now, if she files a case, nobody is going to listen to her. It is like once bitten twice shy, that’s a fact she has to deal with for the rest of her life. This is karma; they are not realising what they are doing.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor takes jibe at Shilpa Shinde, asks ‘What does Gaurav Khanna do?’

Ram kapoor :- ” They bang the door whenever soofi goes to washroom “🔥 Ritesh :- ” We saw everything , Shame on them ” They came to make new agendas but Ram kapoor Literally banger each one of them single handedly , Hats of to him🫡🔥#Lockupp2 #RamKapoor #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/n7AdccBgzv — Sarthak🍷 (@VibexSarthak) July 11, 2026

On Saturday, when Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukj spoke to Ram Kapoor, he said, “At 52, I never thought I would speak so badly about a woman, but for Shilpa Shinde, I am at a loss for words.” He pointed out how Shilpa is mean to others and doesn’t cooperate. Later, when Ram was made to see issues around the food clearly, he apologised and said, “I want to apologise to Shilpa. When I saw at night that the weekly budget had reduced to just Rs 2000, I felt very bad, and I overreacted and encouraged Yogesh to misbehave. I realise it now and apologise for it.”

Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested

This week, Ram Kapoor was also up for nominations. After he reached the bottom three, Ram decided to compromise his lifeline and reveal one of his secrets. The actor shared, “I was molested in a boarding school. I was in my 8th standard, 13 years old, and after school we used to hang out in each other’s dorms, joke, talk, etc. There was a senior from the 10th standard who was on my bed with me. We were having a fun banter, when he touched me inappropriately under the blanket. There were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. Since I couldn’t do anything. He continued to doing it, and I did not know if I should endure it or fight back.”

He added, “After some time, I told him that I was not comfortable, and he stopped and immediately left. I changed a lot after that. I became quiet. A few weeks later, he apologised, and whenever he got a chance, he showed that he was sorry. It is weird because the guy who caused me trauma also helped me come out of it. We became good friends, credit to him. Neither my children nor my parents know this; only my wife Gautami is aware. I am happy this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community because of him. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel very close to them. I don’t feel anything negative. He did not commit a mistake, he was curious and feeling the hormones. Whatever he did, after that, he tried to look after me. He was not a bad guy. But I don’t wish this to happen with anybody.”

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After Ram Kapoor’s confession, Riteish Deshmukh hugged him and lauded his courage. Farah Khan also got emotional and said, “I am sorry this happened to you. Earlier, when you said, you will own your truth like no one else when the time comes, you are truly doing that.”

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Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive personal accounts involving childhood trauma and distress, which may be emotionally challenging or triggering for some readers. While these discussions reflect personal journeys toward healing, they are intended for narrative and informational purposes and do not substitute for professional counseling. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or coping with past trauma, please reach out to professional support networks.

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