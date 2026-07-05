Lock Upp 2: Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri faces fury for ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth logic

Madhuri Jain, wife of popular entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, and an entrepreneur in her own right, made a rather controversial statement on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix India, this weekend. While explaining why she and her husband, Ashneer, decided not to have a third child, she shared her views on family planning and said the approach to having children differs significantly between the wealthy and the poor. Her remarks in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 led to severe backlash on the internet.

What Madhuri Jain said on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Madhuri Jain and Ashneer Grover got married in 2006. They’re parents to two children — son Avyukt and daughter Mannat. On a recent episode of Lock Upp, contestant Madhuri revealed that she and Ashneer wanted to have a third child as well. But after their respective families opposed the idea, they dropped the thought. And by the time they decided again to have a third baby, it wasn’t medically possible.