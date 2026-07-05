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Lock Upp 2: Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri faces fury for ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth logic
Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain faced severe backlash over her remarks on wealth and childbearing on Lock Upp Season 2
Madhuri Jain, wife of popular entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, and an entrepreneur in her own right, made a rather controversial statement on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix India, this weekend. While explaining why she and her husband, Ashneer, decided not to have a third child, she shared her views on family planning and said the approach to having children differs significantly between the wealthy and the poor. Her remarks in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 led to severe backlash on the internet.
What Madhuri Jain said on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa
Madhuri Jain and Ashneer Grover got married in 2006. They’re parents to two children — son Avyukt and daughter Mannat. On a recent episode of Lock Upp, contestant Madhuri revealed that she and Ashneer wanted to have a third child as well. But after their respective families opposed the idea, they dropped the thought. And by the time they decided again to have a third baby, it wasn’t medically possible.
After the revelation, it was her later statement that made viewers angry. “The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of ‘Hum do humare do’ doesn’t apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi. (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase),” she said.
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Audience slams Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain
Viewers were not happy with Madhuri Jain’s controversial remark. While sharing a clip of her comment on X, a user wrote, “Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is.”
Another person commented, “Nepotism is very cruel.” “Madam, why is there economic inequality in the 1st place? Coz the system is rigged in favour of the rich. FYI rich consume way more,” a third comment read. “By this logic, middle-class people shouldn’t have children. They should abort them,” a social media user wrote.
The most recent episode of Lock Upp 2 also featured Kangana Ranaut as a special guest. Conestant Shresta Iyer alco became the first contestant to exit the show.
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