Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Makhija asks Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda if they’re ‘stuck in a TV serial’

Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines lately, largely because of three contestants—Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. While Ram has been grabbing attention for his gameplay, Shivangi and Harshad’s emotional bond inside the house has become a talking point, with many viewers wondering whether the two harbour feelings for each other.

In the latest episode, the contestants competed in a task to save themselves from nominations. Shivangi went up against Harshad and emerged victorious, securing herself from elimination. However, moments later, she broke down in tears and apologised to Harshad for defeating him. Watching the exchange, Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid didn’t hold back. She bluntly asked, “What happened? Are you both still stuck in some TV serial?”