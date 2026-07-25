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Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Makhija asks Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda if they’re ‘stuck in a TV serial’
Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's emotional bond inside the Lock Upp house has become a talking point.
Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines lately, largely because of three contestants—Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. While Ram has been grabbing attention for his gameplay, Shivangi and Harshad’s emotional bond inside the house has become a talking point, with many viewers wondering whether the two harbour feelings for each other.
In the latest episode, the contestants competed in a task to save themselves from nominations. Shivangi went up against Harshad and emerged victorious, securing herself from elimination. However, moments later, she broke down in tears and apologised to Harshad for defeating him. Watching the exchange, Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid didn’t hold back. She bluntly asked, “What happened? Are you both still stuck in some TV serial?”
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Shivangi responded, “No, it is not like that. It’s how I am and that’s how I express.” A surprised Apoorva reminded her, “But it’s a game.” “I know it’s a game, but I am a sensitive person,” Shivangi replied. Still unconvinced, Apoorva remarked, “But then it obviously looks like you both are in love with each other.”
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Harshad, who was present during the conversation, quickly dismissed the suggestion, saying, “Arey nahi.” Shivangi also disagreed, adding, “I don’t agree with that.” Apoorva then pointed out, “All of us played the game. Nobody is crying like this.”
Shivangi maintained that her reaction stemmed from her emotional nature. “I am a very sensitive person. I felt bad. I don’t think you noticed, but I had tears in my eyes when Sufi lost,” she said.
The exchange quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. One Instagram user commented, “Are these two doing a TV show?” Another wrote that Shivangi was “overacting.”
However, many others came to the duo’s defence. One user wrote, “What has happened to people’s mindset? Now they even have a problem with both of them sitting and talking together. Be it inside Lock Upp or outside, why is everyone so obsessed with them?” Another commented, “Indian people can’t see two people being nice to each other, especially a man and a woman. It’s a shock for them, and see how much they interfere.”
Ever since the show began, a section of viewers has claimed that Shivangi and Harshad appear to be carrying their on-screen personas into Lock Upp 2, while their fans insist they are simply being themselves.
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