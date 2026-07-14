Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola, who revealed she’s bisexual days ago, now says she’s asexual

Television actor Akanksha Chamola continues to make candid revelations about her personal life on Lock Upp 2. After announcing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce following nearly a decade of marriage, and revealing that she identified as bisexual before marrying him, Akanksha has now shared that she currently considers herself asexual. Speaking about how the ongoing divorce has changed her perspective on intimacy, she said she has no desire for a physical relationship with either men or women at this stage of her life.

In the latest episode, Akanksha was seen speaking to fellow contestant Varun Yadav inside the Lock Upp cell. Their conversation revolved around love, marriage and life after heartbreak.

When Varun asked whether she would ever consider marrying again, Akanksha replied that she had completely ruled out the idea. “Mere ko darr baith gaya hain (A deep fear has set in).”

Varun then asked her about her sexuality, prompting Akanksha to explain that she believes sexuality can evolve depending on a person’s emotional circumstances.

“Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki… mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual (It depends upon your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don’t want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality).”

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‘I don’t want to get married again’

Earlier in another conversation on the show with co-contestant Pamela, Akanksha reiterated that she does not see herself entering another marriage.

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“I got married so young; I was 24 when I married.”

When Pamela told her she was still young and could find someone again, Akanksha responded, “I don’t want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents’ roof or my husband’s roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now.”

Akanksha on motherhood and being bisexual

In previous episodes, Akanksha had opened up on what led to the end of her marriage. She revealed that she never experienced a maternal instinct and eventually realised that motherhood was not something she wanted.

“Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

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She had also shared another deeply personal aspect of her life, revealing that she identified as bisexual before marrying Gaurav.

“I like women. I admire them and I feel attracted to them. I think they are my safe space. Growing up, I felt that it’s a very male-dominated world, so you naturally gravitate towards your mother and sisters. Somewhere, the comfort you get from them stays with you. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort, and I thrive in it. We live in a society where people say women can’t be friends because there’s always jealousy or competition. I never felt that way. For me, all women are beautiful. It’s just a label that society has given; for me, it’s pure love.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s marriage

Akanksha Chamola, known for television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol, married actor Gaurav Khanna on November 24, 2016. The couple reportedly met during an audition and dated before tying the knot in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that the two are now in the process of getting divorced, bringing an end to their nearly 10-year marriage. Since then, she has continued to speak openly on the show about her changing views on marriage, parenthood and sexuality.