Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
‘Little Women’ to be adapted for TV series

Author Louisa May Alcott's beloved 1868 novel 'Little Women', is being adapted for a "gritty" television series.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 31, 2015 10:26:36 am
The 'Little Women' adaptation will follow "disparate half-sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy" as they band together in order to survive the dystopic streets of Philadelphia.
Author Louisa May Alcott's beloved 1868 novel "Little Women", is being adapted for a "gritty" television series.

CW Television Network is developing the script, written by Alexis Jolly, which is is described as a “hyper-stylised, gritty adaptation” of Alcott’s literary classic, reported E! Online.

The adaptation will follow “disparate half-sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy” as they band together in order to survive the dystopic streets of Philadelphia and unravel a conspiracy that stretches far beyond anything they have ever imagined—all while trying not to kill each other in the process.

“NCIS” actor Michael Weatherly will executive produce the series in association with CBS Television Studios.

“Little Women” chronicles the lives of the four March sisters as they grow up around the US Civil War in the 1860s, dealing with dating, marriage, pregnancy, illness, and most other everyday things that plagued young women in the 1800s.

