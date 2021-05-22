Did you know Lisa Kudrow was pregnant in real-life while filming Phoebe’s pregnancy in Friends?

The trailer of the Friends’ reunion special episode sure left the sitcom fans emotional. While many are patiently waiting for the episode to air on HBO Max on May 27, some of the fans are revisiting their favourite episodes from the ten seasons of one of the most popular shows. With the reunion special just around the corner, here’s some trivia that only die-hard fans of the show will know about.

Did you know that Lisa Kudrow was pregnant in real-life while filming Phoebe’s pregnancy story? The makers decided to write Lisa Kudrow’s pregnancy into the show and incorporated it as the track where Phoebe is pregnant with triplets in the show’s fourth season.

When the actor gave birth in real life, her Friends character Phoebe Buffay was ending her fourth season on the show and was still serving as the surrogate mother of triplets for her brother and his wife. The character later gives birth on the show’s fifth season.

Recalling the time she was pregnant while shooting for the show, Lisa told People in an interview earlier, “The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.’ And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.”

She added, “So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

Lisa’s son Julian recently finished college. The actor shared a picture with her son, celebrating his graduation from the University of Southern California. She captioned the photo, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.”

On the work front, Lisa will be seen in the special reunion episode alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The episode, which will stream on HBO Max, will also feature popular faces such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai among others.