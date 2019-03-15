Lilly Singh to host a late night show on NBC

Lilly Singh, who became a social media star with her YouTube videos, will now be hosting a late night show on NBC. Titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the show makes Lilly the only woman having a late night show on a major network.

Advertising

Lilly made this announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lilly’s show will include comedy segments and she will also be interviewing guests. When Jimmy asked what the show was going to be like, Lilly said, “Kind of like my YouTube channel but now I will have more than three staff members.”

Lilly Singh’s show follows Seth Meyers’ show in the broadcast. She thanked all the women who have been before her and are currently in the space for paving the way.

Watch Lilly Singh’s announcement here:

Seth Meyers also joined Lilly and Jimmy and welcomed her into the NBC family.

Advertising

Lilly Singh shared her joy on Instagram as she wrote, “I can’t even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process. This has been SO long in the making and I’m so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There’s so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts. Watch the segment live at 11:30pm est! And now… it’s time to work. It’s time to make magic. It’s time to hustle harder than ever before. Blessings 🙏🏽 #LillyOnFallon #TeamSuperAllDay”

A Little Late with Lilly Singh premieres in September.