Lilly Singh gets Hailey Bieber to dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai title track, fans want Justin Bieber to join: ‘Indians would lose their sh*t’

YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh’s new video is making desi fans take notice. On Friday, Lilly took to Instagram to share a video in which she could be seen dancing with model Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer Justin Bieber. But what caught fans’ attention was the fact that they were dancing to the title track of the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Lilly shared the video with the caption, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model 👀😂 like hiiiii @haileybieber 🔥 PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian 😛.” The video opens with Lilly by herself, before Hailey enters the frame and the two dance together.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a Hindi movie star. The film was directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and also starred Ameesha Patel. The title track was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

“Oh my my ❤️❤️,” Sonam Bajwa commented on Lilly’s post. “Noooooooooooo yesssssss,” wrote Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan. “She’s the cutest and sweetest 💛,” commented Queer Eye personality Tan France. One fan wrote, “OMG never thought I’d see Hailey dancing to Bollywood!! Thank you for always including your culture wherever you go! 🙌❤️” Another fan commented, “If we see Justin doing this all indians will lose their sh*t together 🙆🙆🙆🙆😍😍 😂😂.”

Lilly was recently featured in the trailer for The Romantics, an upcoming documentary series about the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The trailer featured some of the biggest Bollywood stars of the 1990s and 2000s, as they came together to pay tribute to the iconic director. The Romantics will be released on Netflix on February 14.