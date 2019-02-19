Lili Reinhart is taking therapy sessions again for anxiety and depression

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has restarted her therapy sessions to deal with her anxiety and depression issues.

The 22-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram story on Friday where she asked her fans to not neglect their own mental health problems.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn’t matter how old or ‘proud’ you’re trying to be,” Reinhart wrote.

“We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help. I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me,” she added.

Reinhart had previously revealed that she was suffering “the worst depression” before being cast in CW television series, Riverdale.

In December last year, she had announced that she was taking a break from Twitter, saying the “site is not good for my mental health”.