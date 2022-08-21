Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda is going all out to promote his upcoming film Liger with Ananya Panday. For the same, he will be seen in DID Super Moms, where he’ll also open up about his crush on Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar while growing up.

As Vijay and Ananya will get candid with the judges Remo Dsouza, Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar, the national crush will discuss his crushes. “I am a huge fan of Urmila Ma’am as well as Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I have had a crush on Urmila Ma’am and Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit,” he will shyly confess. His statement will leave the two actors blushing as they will thank him for his appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

He will further take his attention to Remo Dsouza and state that he is a huge fan of the choreographer. He will also pick Ranbir Kapoor’s song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani as one of his favourites. Vijay will share, “I am an immense fan of Remo Sir’s work too, especially of his choreography in Badtameez Dil. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like ‘I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song.’”

Bharti Singh, who will be hosting the episode with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on her part, will leave Vijay red as she will kiss him. In a promo shared by the comedienne, Vijay is seen calling Bharti cute, to which she replies that she is also quite hot. She then kisses him as the Liger star blushes at her action, while the others around are seen laughing. Vijay returns the favour by giving Bharti a warm hug. The contestants too would be in for a surprise when Vijay Deverakonda would decide to shake a leg with them on the stage.

The special episode will air tonight at 9 pm on Zee TV.