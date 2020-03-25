Here are some of the lesser known facts about Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram) Here are some of the lesser known facts about Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

On Tuesday, the much awaited music video “Bhula Dunga” featuring SidNaaz- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was released. The love ballad by Darshan Raval is already being loved by the fans.

Shukla and Gill met during Bigg Boss 13 and soon formed a close bond. Their chemistry kept the audience entertained, and many hoped that the two will even fall in love. While Shukla managed to win the trophy, Gill emerged as the second runner-up. The two recently went live together online and did not leave a chance to pull each other’s legs, making the fans quite happy.

While you are hearing their latest track, “Bhula Dunga” on loop, here are some lesser-known facts about Sidharth Shukla that will certainly fuel your fandom.

While Sidharth Shukla tasted success as a model and an actor, he actually wanted to be an interior designer. He had even done a formal course for the same before stepping into the entertainment industry.

In the year 2015, he became the first Asian to win the title of Best Model of the World in Turkey.

Many called him lazy during his Bigg Boss 13 stint, however, Sidharth Shukla is a fitness freak and spends a lot of time in the gym. He is also quite a sportsman and has even represented his school in tennis and football at various levels.

A fan of Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla’s favourite film is Agneepath. He also loves watching the ‘Fast and Furious’ series.

The actor also hosted the television show Savdhaan India for a while.

However, when he was co-hosting India’s Got Talent, rumours were rife that he was quite miffed at Bharti Singh for taking away most of the screen space, and even lines.

Sisharth shared screen space with Sisharth shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla has been linked to almost all his co-stars- from Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, Smita Bansal, Tanishaa Mukherjee, Drashti Dhami and even Arti Singh. The actor however has refuted all these claims and maintains that he is single.

Unlike most celebs today, Shukla is not active on social media. He launched his Instagram page, moments before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He even called himself dumb in these matters in a recent live session with fans.

