Leslie Jones leaving Saturday Night Live

Actor-comic Leslie Jones is exiting Saturday Night Live.

The late night sketch comedy show will not have one of its most famous faces when it returns for its 45th season on September 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said Jones decided to quit the series to focus on her upcoming feature film projects and Netflix comedy special.

The Ghostbusters actor originally joined SNL as a writer and got noticed as a part of multiple appearances on the show’s popular “Weekend Update” segments.

She boarded the cast of the show in 2014.

Jones was one of the original comics who were considered to join SNL in December 2013 after it received heavy criticism for having a predominantly white cast.

It is unknown if the show will add another name to replace Jones, who, at age 51, was the show’s oldest cast member. She earned a supporting actress Emmy nod in 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Emmy winner Kate McKinnon has closed a new deal to return to SNL.