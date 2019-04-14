Lena Waithe joins Westworld season 3 cast

Actor-writer Lena Waithe has signed on for a role in the upcoming third season of HBO drama series Westworld.

The details of Waithe’s role are being kept under wraps, reported Entertainment Weekly. She joins Aaron Paul as a newcomer to the show for season three.

Westworld, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is currently filming and does not have a release date.

The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, is also executive produced by Nolan and Joy.

Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham. Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Bad Robot produce in association with Warner Bros Television (WBTV).

The creators have recently ended their overall deal with WBTV for a deal at Amazon.They, however, will remain as writers and executive producers on Westworld.