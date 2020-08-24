Former Glee star Lea Michele welcomes baby boy

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former Glee star gave birth to her son on August 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption, “So grateful.”

The couple married last year.

