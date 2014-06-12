Lea Michele dating former gigolo Matthew Paetz?

Lea Michele mourned the death of boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith last year.

Michele, 27, who mourned the death of boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith last year, has been quietly dating Paetz for the last few months and has very consciously kept the relationship under the wraps, reported TMZ.

“Matthew has been a hired gun for Cowboys4Angels under the alias, Christian. Cowboys4Angels – which offers male companionship to lonely women – is featured on Showtime’s, Gigolos,” a source said.

According to the website, Paetz is a certified life coach, dating expert and massage therapist. He charges USD 350 for one hour and up to USD 6,000 for a weekend.

Now, Paetz’s profile is now hidden on the site. Michele and Paetz met on the set of her music video ‘On My Way’.

“Matthew most recently took on a client for a weekend during the Stagecoach music festival in April. He’s gone on hiatus since he started dating Lea,” the source added.

However, reps for both Michele and Cowboys4Angels have not commented so far

