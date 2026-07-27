Laughter Chefs 3 winners are Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair; take home trophy and smartphones

Colors TV’s comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3 concluded on Sunday with Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerging as the winners. While Aly and Jannat won the title after receiving ’99 stars’, Tejasswi Prakash and Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerged as runners-up with ’75 stars’. After every challenge, the best performers would receive stars, which added to their points on the scoreboard. In addition to the trophy, Aly and Jannat received smartphones and other gifts from sponsors. As the show ended, everyone in the cast got very emotional.

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair win Laughter Chefs 3

Aly and Jannat have been the strongest contenders on the show. Aly said, “Ever since the audience learnt about the finale, we have been seeing people’s emotional reactions online. They wondered what would happen next. All of us contestants have done so many shows; someone has been around for 15 years, some for 25 years. There is never a show where you love everybody so much; you always have discord and jealousy with someone.