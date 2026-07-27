Laughter Chefs 3 winners are Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair; take home trophy and smartphones

Colors TV’s comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3 concluded on Sunday with Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerging as the winners. While Aly and Jannat won the title after receiving ’99 stars’, Tejasswi Prakash and Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerged as runners-up with ’75 stars’. After every challenge, the best performers would receive stars, which added to their points on the scoreboard. In addition to the trophy, Aly and Jannat received smartphones and other gifts from sponsors. As the show ended, everyone in the cast got very emotional.
Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair win Laughter Chefs 3
Aly and Jannat have been the strongest contenders on the show. Aly said, “Ever since the audience learnt about the finale, we have been seeing people’s emotional reactions online. They wondered what would happen next. All of us contestants have done so many shows; someone has been around for 15 years, some for 25 years. There is never a show where you love everybody so much; you always have discord and jealousy with someone.
Jannat Zubair also posted an emotional note on Instagram and wrote, “A show that gave me memories I’ll carry for a very long time, people I’ll miss, and bonds I’ll always be grateful for. Can’t really put into words what I’m feeling today. Just know that this wasn’t just another show for me. Tonight, it’s the grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us. Already can’t wait to be back on set with my people.”
Aly also shared pictures from the grand finale on Instagram and wrote, “And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!!”
About Laughter Chefs 3
Laughter Chefs was launched temporarily as a filler show in 2024; however, it performed so well that the makers had to renew it for subsequent seasons. While the first season had abruptly ended, the second season saw Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav as winners. The third season of the show started in November last year with some new faces and some earlier contestants, including Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Tejasswi Prakash, and Debina Bonnerjee. But due to low TRPs, the season was revamped midway, with most of the new cast members dropping out and the OG team returning.
At the grand finale, as the team bid a tearful goodbye to each other, Krushna Abhishek also hinted at a season 4 coming soon. Rohit Shetty and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants also joined the grand finale as special guests. Laughter Chefs season 3 will be replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 from 1st August.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More