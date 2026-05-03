Sunita Ahuja takes fresh dig at Govinda’s shooting incident, their separation: ‘When the husband goes to third party’

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, had their most emotional moment on Laughter Chefs 3 recently as Sunita Ahuja made an appearance. The couple ended their 14-year-long feud with their aunt Sunita on the Colors TV show. Amidst the emotional moments, there were also occasions where Sunita took a dig at her husband, actor Govinda. She spoke about the shooting incident and hinted that it happened due to infidelity. Sunita also indirectly spoke about her separation from Govinda.

On Laughter Chefs 3, Sunita took a dig at Govinda’s 2024 shooting incident. She said, “Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai… toh ghutno pe goli maare.” Later, when Kashmera says that Krushna wants to pair with Nia, Sunita adds, “It’s their habit, that’s why they need to be shot. Here, I didn’t even shoot, still I don’t know how it happened.”

Also Read: Govinda breaks silence on shooting himself accidentally, answers why he has a loaded revolver: ‘Fame is a flame and you have to be…’

In October 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home at around 5 am. After getting discharged from the hospital, the actor held a press conference to address the incident. He shared, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, ‘What just occurred?’ I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am, when the revolver fell and misfired. I was shocked, and when I saw… There was a fountain (of blood). I thought I should not associate this incident with anyone else and trouble them, so I shot some videos and was then rushed to Dr Agarwal. He then came with us and took me to the Criti Care hospital.”

Sunita on separation from Govinda

While the jokes and digs continued, Krushna Abhishek said, “I don’t know whose side I should take, his or her.” When Krushna said that seeing his aunt, some big superstars of the industry tremble, she replies, “While trembling, they also disappear…” At another moment, when Krushna says, “She is a tsunami jinhone bade superstars ki khatiyaa sarka di, hum kya cheez hai (She scares the biggest of stars, who are we?).” Adding to his Sunita says, “Khatiyaa itna sarka diya ki pata nahi kahaan chala gaya (Things changed so much, I have no idea how it happened).”

On the show, Krushna also recalled how Sunita was only 15-years-old when she attended his first birthday and had only come there to see his uncle Govinda. Sunita also shared, “Unfortunately, he didn’t come since trains were not working. My brother-in-law had told me that Govinda was coming, and I had to charm him. I was 18 when I got married.”

Earlier this year, Sunita had accused Govinda of infidelity. There have also been reports that the couple has been living separately for a few years now. In one of her YouTube vlogs in February, Sunita opened up about her relationship and said, “Many people took advantage of my innocence. I tolerated a lot — but not anymore. I have built my own identity now. I will always remain emotional because a 40-year relationship doesn’t break overnight. But I have become strong-hearted. I always speak the truth. I tell every woman to fight for her rights. I used to stay quiet when my in-laws were around because I loved and respected them deeply. But now Govinda and I are friends — why should I just keep listening to him or live in fear?”

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She had also added, “He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him. He must have his own thoughts, too. I believe this can’t go on forever. Eventually, when age catches up, one’s wife and children are the ones who stand by you.” In several interviews, Sunita had shared that Govinda was in a relationship with a newcomer and was being blackmailed by her.

Disclaimer

This article discusses personal family dynamics and reflects on past incidents involving injury and emotional distress; it is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional or legal advice. While based on public appearances and social media narratives, these personal claims have not been independently verified. Readers are encouraged to view these shared experiences with sensitivity toward the individuals involved.