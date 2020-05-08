All the latest updates from the Indian television industry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is self-quarantining at home. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram) Devoleena Bhattacharjee is self-quarantining at home. (Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

With theatres being shut during the lockdown, television has become the new best friend for many people. Families are once again watching shows together in the drawing room.

In the past weeks, after the lockdown was announced, viewership has seen a rise of up to 40 per cent, as per the data provided by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). And most of the numbers came from the re-airing of mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD National. Star India and Viacom18 have now acquired the rights of these shows, and are airing the same on its channel Star Plus and Colors.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pooja Sharma, who played Draupadi in the 2013 version of Mahabharat, decoded what makes these shows still a favourite among the audience. “Mythology has been part of our culture and ethos. Even before we watched these shows, we have heard some part of it, as stories in our childhood. The soul of Mahabharat has lessons that are so relevant in times like these. It gives you hope and the power from within to rise above all crises. I think the people who decided to get these shows back, made a very sensitive decision. In our culture, we have always been dependent on our stories to find means of hope and positivity.”