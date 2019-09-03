Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mandol: Imitation is not a reliable companion for success

Ranu Mandol became popular after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” at the Ranaghat railway station went viral. Music composer Himesh Reshammiya took notice of her talent and offered her a chance to sing in his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. While people continue to enjoy Mandol’s voice, veteran singer Mangeshkar shared her two cents on the viral sensation.

Advertising

Mangeshkar told IANS, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).”

However, the 89-year-old also had a piece of advice for all budding singers of the country. She said, “I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

Also read | Ranu Mandol: Here’s everything you need to know about the Teri Meri Kahani singer

Advertising

Mangeshkar added, “Be original. By all means, sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point, the singer must seek and find his or her own song.”

Ranu Mandol, a woman in her 50s, recently made an appearance on the reality TV show Superstar Singer where she was applauded by all. Until now, she has recorded three songs, “Teri Meri Kahani”, “Aadat” and “Aashiqui Mein Teri” with Himesh Reshammiya.