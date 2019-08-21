Toggle Menu
Larry King files for divorce from Shawn King after 22 years of marriagehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/larry-king-shawn-king-divorce-seventh-wife-after-22-years-5922686/

Larry King files for divorce from Shawn King after 22 years of marriage

Larry King, the talk show host, filed a petition to end his marriage with Shawn King on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King seeks divorce from seventh wife after 22 years
Larry King and Shawn King got married in 1997. (Photo: AP)

Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android