Ladies Special actor Chhavvi Pandey: My father is excited to see me play a Patna girl

“Every woman will relate to Ladies Special, and that’s what makes it special,” shared Chhavvi Pandey while talking about her latest project. A reboot of the acclaimed 2009 series of the same name, Ladies Special will once again highlight the story of women who step out of their houses, to turn their dreams into reality. And while traveling by local train, they find companionship in their co-travelers. The Sony TV daily will also star Bijal Joshi and Girija Oak in the lead roles.

At the launch of the show, Chhavvi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Our audience desires to watch something fresh and different. And this will cater to everyone. Also, it has a very strong message and is completely content driven devoid of all the drama. I am sure Ladies Special will stand out among the crowd.”

The actor further said, “The best thing about this show is its authenticity. All girls belong to the respective Marathi, Gujarati and Bihari culture, and we play the same roles. It will not only make the show look more real but we can add our own flavours. For the last six years, it was my father’s wish to see me play a girl from Patna on screen. And I am so happy that I got the chance.”

Chhavvi will be seen playing Prathna, the sole bread earner in the family, who has a hard time finding a guy. Sharing that this issue is also close to her heart, the 25-year-old said, “Girls in small town fall prey to the pressure of getting married at the right age. I don’t understand what exactly is this right age. Relatives and society start haunting girls as soon as they enter the twenties. And unfortunately, if they don’t manage to find a guy, most start blaming the girls. This causes a lot of psychological issues. Women go through low self-esteem and self-doubt. It’s really a very scary practice.”

“Through this show, I would like to try spread the message that one should believe in destiny. You can fall in love and get married at any age. There’s much to life than just marriage. I am happy that in metropolitan cities people have understood this. And I hope through our show we can reach out to more. The mentality needs to change,” she added.

Chhavvi has earlier been part of shows like Ek Boondh Ishq, Bandhan and Silsila Pyar Ka among others. Opening up about the difference between Mumbai and her hometown, she said, “It was a shock for me. I was a simpleton and had no clue about the mind games and politics that rule the city. Also, I had a distinct accent and personality. People would check me out head-to-toe, as soon as I opened my mouth. I don’t understand why people feel that Biharis are uneducated and uncouth. Most IAS and IPS officers come from my region. While I am really proud of my culture, I did have to groom myself according to the industry requirements. But with family and close friends, I like to shed all my inhibitions and be the same Patna girl.”

With most of the show’s premise revolving around local trains of Mumbai, we asked the actor about her experience traveling in one. “To be honest, I haven’t really used one till now. But I have seen my sister travel regularly. And she would come back home looking all distraught after her crowded expedition (laughs). But we did shoot the promo in a real-life location. As much as I am scared to board a train, I feel if one takes care of the basic safety, they can be fine,” Chhavvi concluded with a smile.

Starting tonight, Ladies Special will air Monday-Friday 9:30 pm on Sony TV.