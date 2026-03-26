Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off overtakes Anupamaa on the TRP chart, clocks in reach of 2.3 million

Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been dominating the TRP charts for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, has also begun on an impressive note. The spin-off revolves around the story of Tulsi’s elder son, Angad (Rohit Suchanti), and his wife Vrinda, played by Tanisha Mehta.

The spin-off’s first episode aired last week as an extension of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the original show was already dominating the TRP charts following Tulsi’s grand comeback, the new storyline centered on Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta’s characters also managed to capture viewers’ attention, despite its late-night slot of 10:55 pm on Star Plus.