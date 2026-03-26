Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off overtakes Anupamaa on the TRP chart, clocks in reach of 2.3 million

Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been dominating the TRP charts for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, has also begun on an impressive note. The spin-off revolves around the story of Tulsi’s elder son, Angad (Rohit Suchanti), and his wife Vrinda, played by Tanisha Mehta.
The spin-off’s first episode aired last week as an extension of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the original show was already dominating the TRP charts following Tulsi’s grand comeback, the new storyline centered on Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta’s characters also managed to capture viewers’ attention, despite its late-night slot of 10:55 pm on Star Plus.
According to the latest data released by BARC, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recorded the highest TRP of 2.0, with a reach of 2.8 million viewers last week. Its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, secured the second spot with a TRP of 1.9 and a reach of 2.3 million. Meanwhile, Anupamaa, along with Vasudha and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, registered a TRP of 1.8. Notably, Rupali Ganguly’s show recorded a reach of 2.9 million.
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Naagin 7 also featured among the top 10 shows, with a TRP of 1.7 and a reach of 3.4 million. Popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Laughter Chefs, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also made it to the top 10 list.
About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hai
Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain has been introduced as an extension of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It does not air as a separate show but continues within the same episode. While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally had a runtime of 27 minutes, the new episodes, featuring the spin-off, have extended the duration to 40 minutes. The final segment of each episode primarily focuses on Angad and Vrinda’s storyline.
Earlier, there was speculation that Smriti Irani might also be part of the spin-off. However, the actress addressed the rumours in a comment on a fan page, stating, “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles the use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More