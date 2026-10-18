Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20

TV actor Aman Gandhi has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted captive reality show Bigg Boss 20.

This season, each contestant entered the house with two lifelines. Although there was no eviction last week, Aman lost his first lifeline after receiving the fewest votes. For the second consecutive week, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor found himself in the bottom three, this time alongside Mary Kom and Uditi Singh. However, Aman failed to survive another round of voting, bringing his journey on the show to an end.

Aman Gandhi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

In his five-week stay in the Bigg Boss Season 20 house, Aman failed to make an impact. The actor’s gameplay lacked consistency, and he struggled to forge strong friendships in the house. Although he voiced his opinions, Aman often struggled to stand his ground.