Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi was eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 after getting the least number of votes on Sunday.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 18, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Aman Gandhi Bigg Boss 20 evictionTelevision actor Aman Gandhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20. (Photo: Aman Gandhi / Instagram)
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TV actor Aman Gandhi has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted captive reality show Bigg Boss 20.

This season, each contestant entered the house with two lifelines. Although there was no eviction last week, Aman lost his first lifeline after receiving the fewest votes. For the second consecutive week, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor found himself in the bottom three, this time alongside Mary Kom and Uditi Singh. However, Aman failed to survive another round of voting, bringing his journey on the show to an end.

Aman Gandhi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

In his five-week stay in the Bigg Boss Season 20 house, Aman failed to make an impact. The actor’s gameplay lacked consistency, and he struggled to forge strong friendships in the house. Although he voiced his opinions, Aman often struggled to stand his ground.

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Also Read: Aman Gandhi reveals why he had to reject Bigg Boss OTT before joining Bigg Boss 20

 

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One of Aman’s recent controversies on Bigg Boss 20 involved wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull, who questioned his sexuality and made remarks about homophobia. Although Aman did not react immediately, he later raised the issue in front of other housemates, saying that Nakul’s comments about his sexuality and sexual experimentation had made him uncomfortable. However, several contestants questioned why Aman had not objected to the remarks when they were made.

Aman Gandhi on joining Bigg Boss 20

Back in September, when Aman Gandhi joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 20, the actor told SCREEN why he joined the show. Aman explained, “When you do well in your career, you wonder what’s next. After doing a big show like Bhagyalaxmi, I wanted to be a part of another leading show. I got Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was bigger. I got to see what it felt like being a part of India’s number one show. It was very special, and after this in my career, I needed a huge leap. I was hungry, dreamy, and wanted something big. I thought that after IPL, the biggest event in this country was Bigg Boss. I manifested this show. I have seen this show since the first season. I even remember why this season started in India. Bigg Boss has been very special for me. It is bigger than a dream.”

Also Read | Salman Khan slams Qazi Touqeer over Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight: ‘Started because of you’

 

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He also revealed that he was offered the show earlier. “This is the second time I was offered Bigg Boss. The first offer came in 2022-23, and it was for the OTT version. I was doing Bhagyalaxmi then. Back then, I couldn’t do the show since I was the other lead in the show. Quitting it would have affected the show. So the makers didn’t allow me.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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