Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Hiten Tejwani refrains about commenting on upcoming divorce storyline, says fans will see him ‘more regularly’

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to the small screens after 25 years in 2025. While the new season received a great response initially, it saw a dip in its TRPs; however, in the last few weeks, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has bounced back. The show has been dominating the TRP charts over the last few weeks. According to the BARC report, the Ekta Kapoor-produced show clocked in the highest TRP of 2 with a reach of 2.9 million in the 10th week of 2026. And it seems the TRPs will soar further as the makers are planning to show an intense track between the characters played by Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s characters to head for a divorce?

According to several media reports, Hiten and Gauri’s character on Kyunki Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will be seen heading for divorce. One major complaint fans have had with the latest season of the show is that they got to see very little of Hiten and Gauri’s characters, Karan and Nandini. However, this is going to change soon. Recently, Hiten Tejwani told Variety India that something was being planned for Karan and Nandini’s track on the show, and fans will get to see more screentime of them soon. Commenting on the divorce track, Hiten further told the publication, “I don’t know the exact details. We are shooting now, and fans will see us more regularly in the coming episodes. The story is up to the creatives and writers. But it is going to be a good track.”

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In real life, Hiten and Gauri have been married for 21 years. Talking about working on the show with his real-life partner, the actor shared, “Working with Gauri is always fun. Balaji sets are like a second home to us. I have worked with them for 16 years, while she has been with them for 12 years. We know the whole team.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi latest storyline

A lot has been happening in the last few episodes of Kyunki Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the show took a leap, Mihir and Tulsi separated. Very recently, Tulsi returned to her marital home since her kids needed her. While Tulsi is now seen helping Karan and Nandini to sort out their issues, her reconciliation track with Mihir has led the TRPs to spike once again. As per reports, in the upcoming episodes, the show will focus more on family-related issues.

Also Read: ‘Humare time me thappad, belan pad jata tha…but wo gaya zamana’: Hiten Tejwani on parenting teenagers, micro-dramas and more

Right from its premiere, Kyunki Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been focusing on highlighting troubled relationships within the family. The show initially focused on body image issues, generation gap, and later, had a track on infidelity and extra marital affairs. Over the last few months, the show has focused on showing women’s financial independence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Talking about the show leading on the TRP chart, Hiten Tejwani told Variety India, “What I am happy about is that people are watching this new season with a lot of love. They have appreciated the tracks so far. Ekta (Kapoor) has always made socials that deal with contemporary issues. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 addresses the complexities present in modern relationships. When the first season came, society was different. In fact, the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was hailed as a progressive one. I am very happy to see that the love is intact over the years.”

Also Read | Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off

Last week, there were reports that Ekta Kapoor’s show might also have a spin-off focusing more on Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti’s character’s storyline. Tanisha and Rohit, who play Vrinda and Angad on the show, have been getting lots of love. And it was speculated that the spin-off would focus on Vrinda taking charge of the Virani household, while Tulsi-Mihir and others would appear occasionally.

Story continues below this ad

While the makers had not issued any official statement on these rumors, Smriti Irani recently refuted claims of a spin-off and commented on a fanpage’s post, “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles the use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed.”

DISCLAIMER: This entertainment report discusses fictional plotlines and unverified production rumors; character developments such as divorce tracks are part of a scripted narrative and do not reflect the personal lives of the actors. Additionally, claims regarding potential spin-offs have been publicly refuted by lead cast members and should be treated as speculative until officially confirmed by the production house.