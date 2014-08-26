Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Kylie is the messiest person: Kendall Jenner

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner feels sister Kylie finds it hard to keep her room clean and tidy.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: August 26, 2014 11:20:32 am
Kendall Jenner: She's (Kylie's) really dirty. (Source: AP) Kendall Jenner: She’s (Kylie’s) really dirty. (Source: AP)
Reality TV star Kendall Jenner feels sister Kylie finds it hard to keep her room clean and tidy.

The 18-year-old model said Kylie, 17, is the messiest person she has ever met, who can even be disrespectful towards other people’s stuff at time, reported Female First.

“She’s (Kylie’s) really dirty. She’s the messiest person ever and does not care. Literally she’ll sleep at my house for one night and I’ll go into the guestroom and it’ll be trashed,” Kendall said.

