Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj Singh fight on Alliance leaves Sohail Khan fuming: ‘Fail to understand’

In a recent episode of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance, Kushal Tandon got into a phsyical fight with fellow contestant Vanshaj Singh. The incident prompted Sohail Khan to walk away in protest. His ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and the other contestants also criticised Kushal’s behaviour.
Sohail Khan walks away during Kushal Tandon’s physical fight
After Vanshaj Singh challenged Kushal Tandon to fight him, the TV actor charged towards the influencer, escalating the situation. Aly Goni, Zaid Darbar, and Nikhil Chinappa tried to control Kushal and Vanshaj as they clashed. During this, Sohail Khan walked away. After going to his room, Sohail said, “I completely fail to understand this behavior. Every single second or minute, someone or the other keeps throwing an absolute curveball at you. That is why I walked away to my room.”
Later, host Kunal Kemmu went to speak with Sohail Khan. Sohail told Kunal, “This is not what I signed up for. I am starting to feel highly anxious now.” Kunal replied, “Don’t take it to heart at all, it will all be fine. It is just young blood, don’t get affected by them.” Seema Sajdeh also walked in and said, “This is not cool. I didn’t sign up for this. Sohail, let’s just focus on having fun.” Mini Mathur also joined the discussion and said, “This is crazy, didn’t sign up for this madness. I am not in the same frame as this.” Seema added, “We thought this was coming across as a classy show.”
Responding to their concerns, Kunal Kemmu urged the group to look at the bigger picture. He said, “Unfortunately, somebody bullies, the other one gets picked on, and when they get their shot, then they are called out. Nobody is bad.” Mini chimed in, “But this behavior his bad, they behave like local goons.” Kunal said Kushal Tandon was feeling cornered, which is why he is getting aggressive. Sohail Khan added, “There was a collision, slamming right into someone’s chest. Please sort this out. I tried to reason with them that everyone needs to tread on eggshells right now. This sudden spike in tempers that keeps bubbling up inside some people is completely unnecessary.” Kushal later apologised to Sohail for behaving that way and said, “I had to step up. You saw what they were trying to do. I will slap him and leave the show.”
Kunal Kemmu loses his cool at Kushal Tandon
Trying to sort the situation out, host Kunal Kemmu didn’t waste time schooling Kushal Tandon. He said, “I am not here to preach to anyone. What the makers want doesn’t matter. If someone is instigating you, you need to control yourself. Use your tongue. Charging at him was wrong. Then don’t say that Vanshaj doesn’t know how to respect seniors. The elders are sitting right there.”
Kushal argued, “Can he just tell me whatever he likes then?” Kunal responded, “If he says anything, you will just attack him? What did Vanshaj do? Was he just talking? Aapke contract mein likha hai aap haath utha sakte hain? Aap disrespect kar sakte hain? Kisi alag planet se aaye hain aap? Main aapse 1000 baar keh raha hoon… pyaar se baat kijiye, gusse se baat kijiye, gaali dijiye jo aapka mann kare, lekin yeh jo charge aapne kiya hai na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai. Kisi ke liye bhi nahi, aapke liye bhi nahi hona chahiye.”
Kunal futher added, “I don’t like raising my voice here. This is not what I wanted to do.” Kushal interrupted, “Main bhi respect kar raha hoon… main bahut respect karta hoon aapko.” However, Kunal responded saying, “Meri respect aap kare ya na kare, woh aapke haath mein hai. Main aaj aapki respect jeetne nahi aaya hoon. Respect kamayi jaati hai… Aapki marzi hai line paar karni hai toh kar dijiye, mujhe koi farak nahi padta. I have heard a lot, honestly. I am not here to choose favorites or pick sides. I really don’t care. I love you all. For me, everyone is equal. I am just saying control yourself from being physically intimidating.” Kunal also advised Vanshaj Singh not to instigate Kushal.
Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh have been at odds since the start of Alliance. Having formed a negative opinion of Vanshaj based on his conduct on a previous reality show, Kushal repeatedly questioned his behaviour in the house and convinced several contestants to vote against him, ultimately leading to Vanshaj’s eviction. However, after Vanshaj returned as a wildcard contestant, their rivalry reignited, culminating in an intense altercation.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More