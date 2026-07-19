Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj Singh fight on Alliance leaves Sohail Khan fuming: ‘Fail to understand’

In a recent episode of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance, Kushal Tandon got into a phsyical fight with fellow contestant Vanshaj Singh. The incident prompted Sohail Khan to walk away in protest. His ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and the other contestants also criticised Kushal’s behaviour.

After Vanshaj Singh challenged Kushal Tandon to fight him, the TV actor charged towards the influencer, escalating the situation. Aly Goni, Zaid Darbar, and Nikhil Chinappa tried to control Kushal and Vanshaj as they clashed. During this, Sohail Khan walked away. After going to his room, Sohail said, “I completely fail to understand this behavior. Every single second or minute, someone or the other keeps throwing an absolute curveball at you. That is why I walked away to my room.”

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Later, host Kunal Kemmu went to speak with Sohail Khan. Sohail told Kunal, “This is not what I signed up for. I am starting to feel highly anxious now.” Kunal replied, “Don’t take it to heart at all, it will all be fine. It is just young blood, don’t get affected by them.” Seema Sajdeh also walked in and said, “This is not cool. I didn’t sign up for this. Sohail, let’s just focus on having fun.” Mini Mathur also joined the discussion and said, “This is crazy, didn’t sign up for this madness. I am not in the same frame as this.” Seema added, “We thought this was coming across as a classy show.”

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Responding to their concerns, Kunal Kemmu urged the group to look at the bigger picture. He said, “Unfortunately, somebody bullies, the other one gets picked on, and when they get their shot, then they are called out. Nobody is bad.” Mini chimed in, “But this behavior his bad, they behave like local goons.” Kunal said Kushal Tandon was feeling cornered, which is why he is getting aggressive. Sohail Khan added, “There was a collision, slamming right into someone’s chest. Please sort this out. I tried to reason with them that everyone needs to tread on eggshells right now. This sudden spike in tempers that keeps bubbling up inside some people is completely unnecessary.” Kushal later apologised to Sohail for behaving that way and said, “I had to step up. You saw what they were trying to do. I will slap him and leave the show.”

Kunal Kemmu loses his cool at Kushal Tandon

Trying to sort the situation out, host Kunal Kemmu didn’t waste time schooling Kushal Tandon. He said, “I am not here to preach to anyone. What the makers want doesn’t matter. If someone is instigating you, you need to control yourself. Use your tongue. Charging at him was wrong. Then don’t say that Vanshaj doesn’t know how to respect seniors. The elders are sitting right there.”

Kushal argued, “Can he just tell me whatever he likes then?” Kunal responded, “If he says anything, you will just attack him? What did Vanshaj do? Was he just talking? Aapke contract mein likha hai aap haath utha sakte hain? Aap disrespect kar sakte hain? Kisi alag planet se aaye hain aap? Main aapse 1000 baar keh raha hoon… pyaar se baat kijiye, gusse se baat kijiye, gaali dijiye jo aapka mann kare, lekin yeh jo charge aapne kiya hai na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai. Kisi ke liye bhi nahi, aapke liye bhi nahi hona chahiye.”

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Kunal futher added, “I don’t like raising my voice here. This is not what I wanted to do.” Kushal interrupted, “Main bhi respect kar raha hoon… main bahut respect karta hoon aapko.” However, Kunal responded saying, “Meri respect aap kare ya na kare, woh aapke haath mein hai. Main aaj aapki respect jeetne nahi aaya hoon. Respect kamayi jaati hai… Aapki marzi hai line paar karni hai toh kar dijiye, mujhe koi farak nahi padta. I have heard a lot, honestly. I am not here to choose favorites or pick sides. I really don’t care. I love you all. For me, everyone is equal. I am just saying control yourself from being physically intimidating.” Kunal also advised Vanshaj Singh not to instigate Kushal.

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Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh have been at odds since the start of Alliance. Having formed a negative opinion of Vanshaj based on his conduct on a previous reality show, Kushal repeatedly questioned his behaviour in the house and convinced several contestants to vote against him, ultimately leading to Vanshaj’s eviction. However, after Vanshaj returned as a wildcard contestant, their rivalry reignited, culminating in an intense altercation.