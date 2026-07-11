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Kushal Tandon’s sister defends him after Shreya Kalra claims he cheated on Shivangi Joshi
Tina Tandon defends brother Kushal after Shreya Kalra accuses him of cheating on Shivangi Joshi, urges fans not to judge too soon.
Actor Kushal Tandon has found support from his family after influencer Shreya Kalra accused him of cheating on former girlfriend Shivangi Joshi during an episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. With Kushal currently inside the reality show Alliance and unable to respond to the allegations himself, his sister Tina Tandon has broken her silence, urging people not to judge him based on only one version of events.
Kushal Tandon’s sister responds to cheating allegations
On Friday, Tina Tandon shared a strongly worded note on Instagram, defending her brother against the claims made by Shreya Kalra.
She wrote, “Rumours float, but the truth stands strong. I don’t usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren’t true. At best, they’re only one side of the story.”
Requesting fans to wait before forming opinions, Tina added, “Since he’s on the show and can’t respond himself, I’d ask everyone to hold off on forming opinions until they’ve heard both sides. Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions.” She captioned the post, “Speaking up so the truth doesn’t get lost in the noise.”
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What did Shreya Kalra claim?
In an episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shreya Kalra claimed that Kushal had sent her direct messages on social media and flirted with her after the two shot a promotional video together for Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.
According to Shreya, she later discovered that Kushal was already in a relationship with his Barsatein co-star Shivangi Joshi at the time. She claimed she immediately distanced herself once she learnt about their relationship. Shreya further alleged that when she eventually met Shivangi on the set of the show, the actor told her that Kushal had claimed it was Shreya who had first followed and messaged him on Instagram.
Recalling the conversation, Shreya said, “I said, ‘Excuse me! I wouldn’t be the first person to approach any man. I’ve never done that in my entire life.’ I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn’t flirt back and I didn’t say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry.”
Kushal has not responded to the allegations so far as he is currently participating in Alliance.
Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s relationship
Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi first sparked dating rumours after starring together in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the two initially chose to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, Kushal later confirmed that he was in love, though he did not publicly name his partner.
In June 2025, Kushal revealed through an Instagram Story that he and Shivangi had ended their relationship several months earlier. Although he later deleted the post, screenshots quickly went viral on social media. Since announcing their split, neither Kushal nor Shivangi has publicly discussed the reasons behind the breakup.
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