Kushal Tandon’s sister defends him after Shreya Kalra claims he cheated on Shivangi Joshi

Actor Kushal Tandon has found support from his family after influencer Shreya Kalra accused him of cheating on former girlfriend Shivangi Joshi during an episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. With Kushal currently inside the reality show Alliance and unable to respond to the allegations himself, his sister Tina Tandon has broken her silence, urging people not to judge him based on only one version of events.

Kushal Tandon’s sister responds to cheating allegations

On Friday, Tina Tandon shared a strongly worded note on Instagram, defending her brother against the claims made by Shreya Kalra.

She wrote, “Rumours float, but the truth stands strong. I don’t usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren’t true. At best, they’re only one side of the story.”