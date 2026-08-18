Kushal Tandon on bonds with Sohail Khan, ex Gauahar’s husband Zaid: ‘He was my therapist’

Actor Kushal Tandon stepped into the captive reality space once again after 15 years of participating in Bigg Boss 7. While Kushal didn’t make a very good first impression on Alliance, he quickly emerged as the most talked about contestant on the show. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actor shared how Ekta Kapoor pushed him to do Alliance and also reflected on his bond with Sohail Khan as well as his friendship with Zaid Darbar.
Kushal Tandon on his bond with Sohail Khan
Kushal’s strongest friendship on the show was with Sohail Khan. While many thought that he was nice to Sohail because he came from the Khan family and was Salman Khan’s brother, Kushal Tandon shared, “He is Sohail Khan; I don’t have to be rude to him. He is a very sweet person, and he is Salman’s brother, and from the Khan family, so I will not be b**chy to that person, even if he is like that to me. My bond with Sohail was very natural; he was in my team from day one. He understood the game late and would get hassled, but I held his hand and took him forward. He was my therapist at a time when I was not talking to a lot of people on the show.”
Kushal also recalled how the Khan family and Arbaaz Khan appreciated his game. He said, “I went to Sohail’s party and the whole Khan family appreciated my journey. Arbaaz told me that the show was all about me, and it’s very rare for someone to rise so much in a show like this.” Kushal also discussed how people judged him and Sohail Khan’s bond and added, “I used to talk to him. People question me as to why Sohail Khan chose Zaid over me for the ace nomination on the show; that part hasn’t been shown. But we had discussed that before, and he had told me that he would vote for Zaid since Seema had told him to do so. Seema also told me to my face that she loved me, but didn’t want me to become the ace, because I would bring a dictatorship in the game. ”
“Sohail bhai and my bond is very natural and pure; I love him. Even when he was told something about us when he came out, he told me, ‘Who cares? Our real bond is there; we don’t have to show it to the world and prove it.’ We know what our friendship is like. On the show, when others tried to manipulate him against me, he never believed them.”
Kushal Tandon on his friendship with ex-Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar
When the contestants for Alliance were announced, people assumed some kind of rivalry and fireworks between Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar. Since Zaid is Gauahar Khan’s husband and Kushal was her ex, many assumed some tension would flare up between the two; however, both Zaid and Kushal bonded very well and shared quite a mature bond. Talking about their equation, Kushal said, “We are mature people; Zaid and I bonded very naturally. I never looked at him as my ex-partner’s husband. We bonded like two boys at a boarding school. That was 15 years before we all moved on, and god bless everybody. People thought we would fight or have some rivalry, but that should not be the case in any way.”
Zaid Darbar had also spoken about their equation in an interview with SCREEN. He said, “Kushal has done a lot for me on the show, and he favored me in front of everyone. Nobody usually does that; he must have had his reasons, but it helped.” Reacting to Zaid’s comment, Kushal said, “He knows I did a lot for him in the game. When I was the ace, I took his side.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More