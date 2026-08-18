Kushal Tandon on bonds with Sohail Khan, ex Gauahar’s husband Zaid: ‘He was my therapist’

Actor Kushal Tandon stepped into the captive reality space once again after 15 years of participating in Bigg Boss 7. While Kushal didn’t make a very good first impression on Alliance, he quickly emerged as the most talked about contestant on the show. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actor shared how Ekta Kapoor pushed him to do Alliance and also reflected on his bond with Sohail Khan as well as his friendship with Zaid Darbar.

Kushal Tandon on his bond with Sohail Khan

Kushal’s strongest friendship on the show was with Sohail Khan. While many thought that he was nice to Sohail because he came from the Khan family and was Salman Khan’s brother, Kushal Tandon shared, “He is Sohail Khan; I don’t have to be rude to him. He is a very sweet person, and he is Salman’s brother, and from the Khan family, so I will not be b**chy to that person, even if he is like that to me. My bond with Sohail was very natural; he was in my team from day one. He understood the game late and would get hassled, but I held his hand and took him forward. He was my therapist at a time when I was not talking to a lot of people on the show.”