Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput’s song to Ankita Lokhande, calls him ‘our angel friend’

Television actor Kushal Tandon is off for a family vacation in Udaipur. On Tuesday night, while the actor was enjoying some live folk musical performance at the hotel, he remembered his close friends Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande.

Kushal shared the video of the performance on his Instagram story. The artists were playing the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from late actor’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In his post, Beyhadh fame actor Kushal wrote, “@lokhandeankita that’s for u from our angel friend.”

Ankita Lokhande shared Kushal’s story, and replied writing, “Awwwwww’”.

Ankita and Sushant, who met on the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta, dated for about six years before parting ways in 2016.

Ankita recently opened up about her relationship with Sushant, and how she had to face the wrath of social media trolls after the actor’s death.

Talking about the time Sushant broke up with her, Ankita shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that she believed it was okay to be silent to respect her relationship. She said people had no inkling about the truth. “I am not blaming anyone. But he made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career,” the actor said.

Ankita had also revealed that she let go of big films like Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Sultan and Bajirao Mastani as she wanted to get married and have a family. “When I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Macau with Sushant, he promised to give me the best part. However, at the back of my mind I didn’t want it to work out. For me, I wanted the best for Sushant, I wanted to build my man and quietly supported him for long. Only after my breakup, I realised that I too have my individuality, and I need to work on myself and work for myself,” Ankita shared.