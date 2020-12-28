scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Kushal Tandon bumps into “old friend” Gauahar Khan on a flight: ‘I’m not stalking her’

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan were rumoured to be dating after their participation in Bigg Boss 7.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 10:56:58 am
kushal tandon gauahar khan flight videoKushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan bumped into each other in a flight on Sunday. (Photos: Kushal Tandon/Instagram and Express Archives)

Actor Kushal Tandon bumped into his “sweet old friend” and newlywed Gauahar Khan on a flight on Sunday. Soon after, Kushal posted clips, featuring Gauahar, on his Instagram stories, leaving their fans excited.

In the clips, Kushal is heard saying, “Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I’m not stalking her. I’m going to my hometown and she is going for a shoot. But I’m so happy for her. ” He soon turned the phone camera towards Gauahar, who’s sitting on the adjacent seat, and added, “She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi (I guess I had to wish her in real).”

Also read |Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dance on ‘Jhalla Wallah’ at their wedding reception

Kushal and Gauahar were rumoured to be dating after their participation in Bigg Boss 7. Post that, the two also worked together in some music videos.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

While Gauahar Khan was last seen as a ‘Toofani Senior’ in the current season of Bigg Boss, Kushal Tandon appeared in web shows Bebaakee and Unlock this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

navya nanda, dhanashree verma, khushi kapoor
15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement