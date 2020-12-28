Kushal Tandon bumps into “old friend” Gauahar Khan on a flight: ‘I’m not stalking her’

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan bumped into each other in a flight on Sunday. (Photos: Kushal Tandon/Instagram and Express Archives)

Actor Kushal Tandon bumped into his “sweet old friend” and newlywed Gauahar Khan on a flight on Sunday. Soon after, Kushal posted clips, featuring Gauahar, on his Instagram stories, leaving their fans excited.

In the clips, Kushal is heard saying, “Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I’m not stalking her. I’m going to my hometown and she is going for a shoot. But I’m so happy for her. ” He soon turned the phone camera towards Gauahar, who’s sitting on the adjacent seat, and added, “She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi (I guess I had to wish her in real).”

Kushal and Gauahar were rumoured to be dating after their participation in Bigg Boss 7. Post that, the two also worked together in some music videos.

While Gauahar Khan was last seen as a ‘Toofani Senior’ in the current season of Bigg Boss, Kushal Tandon appeared in web shows Bebaakee and Unlock this year.