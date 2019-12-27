Kushal Punjabi is no more: Colleagues and fans in shock

Kushal Punjabi passed away in Mumbai. (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Instagram) Kushal Punjabi passed away in Mumbai. (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Instagram)

Television actor Kushal Punjabi is no more. The 42-year-old actor committed suicide by hanging in his Bandra West home at 11:10 pm yesterday.

The last rites will be performed today. The actor is survived by his 3-year-old son and wife.

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has shocked fans and industry colleagues. Karanvir Bohra shared on Instagram, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel shared, “Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you.”

Tusshar Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari, Shalin Bhanot, Hiten Tejwani, Jay Bhanushali and Ashmit Patel among others also expressed their shock.