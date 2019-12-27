Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019
Kushal Punjabi is no more: Colleagues and fans in shock

Kushal Punjabi death: Kushal Punjabi was last seen in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor is survived by his 3-year-old son and wife.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2019 9:29:18 pm
kushal punjabi death Kushal Punjabi passed away in Mumbai. (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Instagram)

Television actor Kushal Punjabi is no more. The 42-year-old actor committed suicide by hanging in his Bandra West home at 11:10 pm yesterday.

The last rites will be performed today. The actor is survived by his 3-year-old son and wife.

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has shocked fans and industry colleagues. Karanvir Bohra shared on Instagram, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel shared, “Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you.”

Tusshar Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari, Shalin Bhanot, Hiten Tejwani, Jay Bhanushali and Ashmit Patel among others also expressed their shock.

Live Blog

Celebrities and fans are mourning the death of Kushal Punjabi.

Highlights

    14:53 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Aamir Ali pays condolence

    Aamir Ali shared on Instagram, "My brother.. u were senior to me, a heartthrob in Mmk college.. we hardly met, but whenever v did, always had a laugh about so many many things.. keep laughing my friend n I’m sure ur in a happier place.. will always remember u as a dude with a smile n a heart of gold.. RIP @itsme_kushalpunjabi 🤗🤗🤗"

    14:39 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Shocked to hear about Kushal’s apparent suicide'

    Ram Kapoor shared n Instagram, "Shocked to hear about Kushal’s apparent suicide, he was a great guy from what I remember. my heart goes out to his family"

    14:00 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Deeply disturbed'

    Saumya Tandon shared, "Still wishing this is a rumour Kushal Punjabi, I know you as fittest and happiest of all, the winner of the show I hosted. Deeply disturbed. Hope you are at peace wherever your are. RIP KushalPunjabi and May god give strength to the family."

    13:43 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    John Abraham expressed his grief
    13:28 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Shocked to hear that he has left us'

    Arjun Bijlani shared on Twitter, "We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace "

    12:52 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Grieved at the sudden demise'

    Gurmeet Chaudhary shared on Twitter, "Grieved at the sudden demise Of kushal punjabi. Known him for so long. A true motivator. I used to see his workout motivation!! What is in peoples mind you never know. Shocked. #dancingdaddy always smiling and fit guy committing suicide is unheard of. #kushalpunjabi"

    12:43 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Kushal is survived by his three-year-old son and wife

    (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Instagram)

    12:34 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Very sad that he’s gone'

    Ranvir Shorey shared on Twitter, "I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP."

    12:23 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    Gauahar Khan expressed her shock

    Gauahar Khan shared on Instagram that she had met Kushal just two days ago. 

    (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

    12:10 (IST)27 Dec 2019
    'Still can't believe it'

    Actor Chetan Hansraj confirmed that Kushal committed suicide and said, "Yeah, it is unreal what has happened. I still can't believe it. Not from such a fighter like Kushal. I don't know what to say."

    Kushal Punjabi rose to fame with the music video "Deewane Toh Deewane Hain" in 1997. He was last seen in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan. During his initial years, Kushal appeared in shows like Kasamh Se, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa among more. He had also appeared in films like Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq.

