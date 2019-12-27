Kushal Punjabi is no more: Colleagues and fans in shock

Television actor Kushal Punjabi is no more. The 42-year-old actor committed suicide by hanging in his Bandra West home at 11:10 pm yesterday.
The last rites will be performed today. The actor is survived by his 3-year-old son and wife.
The news of Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has shocked fans and industry colleagues. Karanvir Bohra shared on Instagram, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.”
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel shared, “Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you.”
Tusshar Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari, Shalin Bhanot, Hiten Tejwani, Jay Bhanushali and Ashmit Patel among others also expressed their shock.
Aamir Ali shared on Instagram, "My brother.. u were senior to me, a heartthrob in Mmk college.. we hardly met, but whenever v did, always had a laugh about so many many things.. keep laughing my friend n I’m sure ur in a happier place.. will always remember u as a dude with a smile n a heart of gold.. RIP @itsme_kushalpunjabi 🤗🤗🤗"
Ram Kapoor shared n Instagram, "Shocked to hear about Kushal’s apparent suicide, he was a great guy from what I remember. my heart goes out to his family"
Saumya Tandon shared, "Still wishing this is a rumour Kushal Punjabi, I know you as fittest and happiest of all, the winner of the show I hosted. Deeply disturbed. Hope you are at peace wherever your are. RIP KushalPunjabi and May god give strength to the family."
Arjun Bijlani shared on Twitter, "We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace "
Actor Dalljiet Kaur posted a long message on Instagram expressing her grief. She wrote, 'I love u kushal and u r in front of my eyes right now smiling and talking about ur son telling me how naughty he is... please someoneeee tel me this is not true!!!!'
Gurmeet Chaudhary shared on Twitter, "Grieved at the sudden demise Of kushal punjabi. Known him for so long. A true motivator. I used to see his workout motivation!! What is in peoples mind you never know. Shocked. #dancingdaddy always smiling and fit guy committing suicide is unheard of. #kushalpunjabi"
(Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Instagram)
Ranvir Shorey shared on Twitter, "I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP."
Gauahar Khan shared on Instagram that she had met Kushal just two days ago.
(Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)
Actor Chetan Hansraj confirmed that Kushal committed suicide and said, "Yeah, it is unreal what has happened. I still can't believe it. Not from such a fighter like Kushal. I don't know what to say."