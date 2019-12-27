Kushal Punjabi death: Farhan Akhtar, Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi and others express shock

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s death broke on Friday morning. (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Twitter) The news of Kushal Punjabi’s death broke on Friday morning. (Photo: Kushal Punjabi/Twitter)

The sudden demise of actor Kushal Punjabi has left the television industry shocked. The actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra West home in Mumbai. He is known for TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Adaalat, CID and Zindagi Wins. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Fear Factor.

Several small screen stars couldn’t contain their grief and took to social media to share their and emotional messages. Kushal’s friends Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel, Ram Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan V Grover, Rohit Roy, Chhavi Mittal, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari and several others condoled Kushal’s demise. Farhan Akhtar, Nakuul Mehta, Gauahar Khan, singer Baba Sehgal and filmmaker Anand Kumar also tweeted their sadness.

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother.

Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

Tragic to hear about Kushal! Prayers & strength to his family and friends 🙏. Also a reminder to all of us of how susceptible & vulnerable people close to us might be and how often we miss noticing it. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 27, 2019

Karanvir Bohra, who broke the news on Friday morning, shared a long post. He wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya”

Tusshar Kapoor tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal” To this, Sophie Choudry replied, “Whattttt?? I just met him a couple of months ago!! How the hell!! OMG😞”

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “It’s unbelievable! A person so jovial, so full of life…how did he…? I pray you have found the peace that you were looking for. May you be the happiest now and in lives after @itsme_kushalpunjabi. #RIP”

Sharing an image of Kushal, Rohit Roy wrote on Instagram, “Who would have thought that behind that bright, happy smile lay a troubled mind.. I am so so sorry We couldn’t be there when u probably needed us all the most.. Rest in peace my brother.. like most, I’m still in shock.. can’t begin to fathom the pain you must have been in to chose such a painful end for yourself 😢.. #kushalpunjabi 🙏 PS: mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about.. Don’t hide.. Reach out to your loved ones or anyone actually .. n believe me it will help.. even if you think someone is busy, reach out .. they will make time .. humanity isn’t dead just yet ..”

Karan Patel wrote on Instagram, “🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏”

Chhavi Mittal’s post read, “I hope you are in a better place my dear friend. I have no words to express what I feel today. Just that you will forever be missed by me and all of us whose lives you touched. I wish you peace. #rip”

Whattttt?? I just met him a couple of months ago!! How the hell!! OMG😞 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

This can’t be true 😐 Had an experience of working with him on Guddan! He mentioned his rides from bandra to his sets early morning were something he looked forward to. Such a jovial man. Truly SHOCKED!

#KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/KIH5ZGxeO1 — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) December 27, 2019

Kushal Punjabi was also seen in films like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

