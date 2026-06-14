Kunickaa Sadanand supports Pranit More in Rs 370 biryani row: ‘Everyone makes mistakes’

The controversy involving former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More has taken a fresh turn. Legal action was recently initiated against Pranit, along with audience members Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar, over remarks made during his shows. Amid mounting backlash and severe trolling, the comedian shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, apologising for his lapse in judgement. While many users criticised him in the comments section, his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant, actor Kunickaa Sadanand, came out in his support.

Kunickaa Sadanand backs Pranit More

In the video, Pranit Mode apologised for everything that happened on his show. He said, “I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. You all must have seen a video from my crowd work for which I am receiving a lot of hate. I deserve it because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said a lot of derogatory things, and since everyone was laughing, I also got carried away. It was a lapse in judgement, and it was a big mistake I made. I could have taken a stand or stopped him at that time, but I couldn’t. Instead, I ended up giving him a platform, which is why things escalated so much. Whoever is hurt due to this, I apologize. I am cooperating with the authorities on the legal proceedings against me. Please give me one chance to be a better person; I will work on my content.”