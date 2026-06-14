Kunickaa Sadanand supports Pranit More in Rs 370 biryani row: ‘Everyone makes mistakes’

The controversy involving former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More has taken a fresh turn. Legal action was recently initiated against Pranit, along with audience members Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar, over remarks made during his shows. Amid mounting backlash and severe trolling, the comedian shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, apologising for his lapse in judgement. While many users criticised him in the comments section, his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant, actor Kunickaa Sadanand, came out in his support.
Kunickaa Sadanand backs Pranit More
In the video, Pranit Mode apologised for everything that happened on his show. He said, “I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. You all must have seen a video from my crowd work for which I am receiving a lot of hate. I deserve it because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said a lot of derogatory things, and since everyone was laughing, I also got carried away. It was a lapse in judgement, and it was a big mistake I made. I could have taken a stand or stopped him at that time, but I couldn’t. Instead, I ended up giving him a platform, which is why things escalated so much. Whoever is hurt due to this, I apologize. I am cooperating with the authorities on the legal proceedings against me. Please give me one chance to be a better person; I will work on my content.”
Commenting on his video, Kunickaa Sadanand wrote, “Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it. @rj_pranit you are a good boy, with right values, but as I always said, roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer when you see people reacting and laughing. I hope people forgive you, and I also hope they change their attitude towards women/girls. You were not the cause of a generational mindset; you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification. God bless you; I’m sure you will be back with brilliant content. Stay strong, stay mindful.”
Kunickaa Sadanand on Pranit More controversy. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)
Celebrities slam Pranit More
Despite Kunickaa Sadanand’s support, many celebrities continued to criticise Pranit More. Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan reshared a clip that slammed Pranit for apologising over his ‘lapse of judgement’. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “Should women always forgive?” as she reshared a screen grab of Pranit More’s story. Rashami Desai strongly condemned Pranit and wrote on Instagram, “This is not comedy; it has no content. Pranit is not an artist, also not a comedian. The fraternity will get trolled; this is really bad for real artists. Pranit ke bhi shows band hone chahiye.” Other celebs like Khusha Kapila, Elvish Yadav, Reem Shaikh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Malti Chahar also reacted to the issue.
On Saturday, Himanshu Jangra, who sparked the controversy with a remark about spending Rs 370 on biryani for a woman on a date and expecting sexual favours in return, also addressed the issue. During a conversation with the owner of Starvik Designs, where Himanshu worked, the 23-year-old said, “My condition has been getting worse. I am being trolled on Instagram for the last two weeks. For a week, no one at home knew about it; not even people in my hometown knew. But then my uncle came across the clips and rebuked me; later, a few close relatives also saw the clip and informed my parents. My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake, and they scolded me, and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired, and they became very tense. Now, when I see them, I am filled with regret for going on the show. The story I spoke about: yes, I dated a girl for a while, but what I said there was not totally true. I improvised bits of it, seeing how the others were sharing their stories.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More