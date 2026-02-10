Kunickaa Sadanand slams troll for linking her son to Kumar Sanu: ‘Not letting gutter mouth get away’

Kunickaa Sadanand hit back after a troll dragged her son into a social media post linking him to Kumar Sanu.

Feb 10, 2026
Kunickaa Sadanand Kunickaa Sadanand slams troll for comment on her son Ayaan. (Photo: Instagram/Ayaan Lall)
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has never shied away from speaking openly about her personal life – be it her past relationship with playback singer Kumar Sanu, her marriages, or her long and emotional battle for her son’s custody. Even inside the Bigg Boss house, she spoke about her personal life with complete honesty.

Recently, however, a troll crossed a line by dragging her son, Ayaan, into a social media comment, referring to a conversation between Kunickaa and Tanya Mittal on the show. Kunickaa responded with a sharp and fitting reply, making it clear that some boundaries should not be crossed.

Kunickaa slams troll for ‘involving her family members’

A fan of her fellow housemate Tanya Mittal shared an AI-generated image of Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall and singer Kumar Sanu comparing their physical features.

The user wrote on X, “Hey, um-how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We’ve seen Kunika, we’ve heard her, okay? We’ve literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu-about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu.”

Kunickaa slammed the user for making such remark and wrote, “Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has ‘Personality Rights’. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally I ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength.”

Kunickaa and Tanya Mittal’s equation

Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, who initially shared a warm rapport inside the Bigg Boss house, later found themselves at odds. The two eventually reached a cordial understanding toward the end of the season, shortly before Kunickaa’s eviction. After stepping out of the house, both spoke about each other in multiple interviews, triggering fan wars on social media, with some reactions crossing the line.

Why Kunickaa spoke about her personal life on Bigg Boss

In an earlier conversation with SCREEN, Kunickaa explained why she chose to speak openly about her relationships and past affairs on the show. “I spoke about my personal life usually in the flow while talking to Neelam, Gaurav, or Farrhana. The idea was to teach the other contestants about boundaries, not overexpecting or indulging in people pleasing. It was nothing intentional; my agenda was never to degrade anyone. As for my relationships, they were right in their place during the relationship. I was in a situation mentally where I was right in what I experienced,” she said.

Kunickaa on her relationship with Kumar Sanu

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa Sadanand had also spoken about her relationship with Kumar Sanu, saying that he was “in a very difficult relationship” with his wife Rita at the time. She said he began living separately from his wife, which is when their relationship grew stronger. According to Kunickaa, they lived close to each other, and she began guiding him on fitness and fashion. She added that the relationship lasted for nearly five years.

“I was like a wife to him, I considered him like my husband,” she said, adding, “His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children, she wasn’t wrong. She said she didn’t want him back.”

