Kunickaa Sadanand confirms Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar breakup: ‘Dono ko acche partner mile’

Social media influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have been in the news for a few weeks now, regarding their rumored breakup. While neither of the content creators have commented on their relationship status officially, recently, their fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand, confirmed that Awez and Nagma are not together anymore. Talking to Telly Masala, Kunikcaa confirmed the breakup news and said she wished there was a scope of reconciliation.

Kunickaa Sadanand on Awez and Nagma’s breakup

Recently, in an interview with Telly Masala, Kunickaa Sadanand spilled the beans on Awez and Nagma’s personal life. She said, “It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bohot pyaar karti hoon. I know Nagma and Awez ne bhi ek doosre ko bohot support kiya. So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyunki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar)

Rumors of Nagma and Awez’s breakup began after Nagma skipped Awez’s birthday party held last month. The reason for their breakup remains unclear. Last year, after their eviction from Bigg Boss 19, both Awez and Nagma had confirmed to SCREEN that they were planning to get married after Ramzan in April this year. In September last year, Nagma spoke about Baseer Ali’s claims of Awez cheating on her. She had exclusively told us, “Before coming on the show, Awez and I were very clear about ourselves. We have been in a relationship for so many years; these things don’t affect us. We are planning to get married soon. I wanted to share this good news after coming from Bigg Boss. I don’t want to take this in another direction. I want people’s blessings. They all loved the proposal. I want to take this ahead on a positive note. We are together, and I don’t want to entertain any other topics.”

What did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar say about their marriage?

After their eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Nagma had told SCREEN that they were initially supposed to take the plunge in December 2025. However, the wedding got pushed due to Bigg Boss. “We were supposed to get married by the end of this December, but till then, Bigg Boss had not happened. We postponed the wedding because we don’t know till when the show will go on, and he might have some commitments to fulfill after he comes out. So we will get married early next year, hopefully in the first half of 2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar)

In October 2025, Awez had spoken to SCREEN about his marriage plans with Nagma. He had said, “Family wanted us to get married in December, so we said yes, they told us we had already taken so much time. Then Bigg Boss happened, so we pushed the wedding. Now we are both in trauma, so we will first take a vacation and then we will decide, but it should happen early next year.” Recently, Awez Darbar spoke about his wedding plans and told Telly Masala, “Upar wale ki dua hogi to kal ke kal ho jayega… jab tak wo nahi chahega tab tak nahi hoga. Maine jab bhi kuch bola hai, wo hua nahi hai. (If God wills, I will get married tomorrow, until he wishes it won’t happen. Whenever I have said something, it hasn’t happened.)”

Both Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are yet to react to the news.