Most watched Indian TV shows: Kundali Bhagya topples Naagin 3

 




For the first time after its launch, Ekta Kapoor production Naagin 3 has lost its top slot on the TRP charts.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 49, Kundali Bhagya has toppled Naagin 3 to become the numero uno show.

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala that showcased its biggest revelation also managed to garner high ratings. Kumkum Bhagya and RadhaKrishn are also part of the top five shows.

While Indian Idol stood at the number nine place, Bigg Boss 12 also made an entry in the list after a few weeks.

Coming to channels, Star Plus sits at the top slot in the urban market. It is followed by Zee TV, Sony TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Kundali Bhagya
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8229
Naagin-3
2. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 8071
Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
3. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 7505
Kumkum Bhagya
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7452
radhakrishna on star bharat
5. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 6683
Tujhse Hai Raabta
6. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 6286
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6280
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6187
indian Idol
9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 6186
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5943
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
11. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5527
Ishq Subhan Allah
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5492
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5466
Nazar
14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 5033
Dance Plus 4
15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4921
Krishna Chali London
16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4863
Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4743
Manmohini
18. Manmohini (Zee TV) – 4556
Ishqbaaaz
19. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4545
Bigg Boss 12 Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar
20. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4425

