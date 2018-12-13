Most watched Indian TV shows: Kundali Bhagya topples Naagin 3

For the first time after its launch, Ekta Kapoor production Naagin 3 has lost its top slot on the TRP charts.

Advertising

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 49, Kundali Bhagya has toppled Naagin 3 to become the numero uno show.

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala that showcased its biggest revelation also managed to garner high ratings. Kumkum Bhagya and RadhaKrishn are also part of the top five shows.

While Indian Idol stood at the number nine place, Bigg Boss 12 also made an entry in the list after a few weeks.

Advertising

Coming to channels, Star Plus sits at the top slot in the urban market. It is followed by Zee TV, Sony TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s