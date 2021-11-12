Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya to tie the knot next week

The set of Kundali Bhagya is all set to celebrate real-life weddings as two of its actors all set to tie the knot soon. The show’s lead actor Shraddha Arya is all set to get married next week in Delhi. On the other hand, the antagonist, Sanjay Gagnani will also take his nuptial vows with long-time girlfriend Poonam Preet on November 28.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that after some bitter experience in relationships, Shraddha chose to opt for an arranged marriage. Her fiance works with the navy and is based in Delhi. “The ceremony will be a very closed affair with only both their families around. Shraddha and Rohan recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately. The wedding ceremony will happen on November 16,” added the source.

Also Read | Suhana Khan is all heart for brother Aryan Khan ahead of his birthday, shares precious childhood pic from London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya rose to fame having won the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She then went on to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. The actor has also played the lead in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. The actor struck gold with Kundali Bhagya, where her pairing with Dheeraj Dhooper made her a household name. Coming to her personal life, Shraddha had got engaged to an NRI in 2015 but soon called off her engagement. She was also seen participating with boyfriend Alam Makkar in Nach Baliye 9. However, the couple parted ways soon after.

More on Entertainment | Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen is back for revenge, watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐆 🌟 (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

Kundali Bhagya’s popular actor Sanjay Gagnani is also tying the knot this month on November 28. He and Poonam have always been open about their relationship and are taking the plunge after dating each other for more than eight years. As per sources, the wedding will be solemnised in a gurdwara. They have also planned a lavish reception for their family and friends.

Here’s wishing both the couples a happy married life!