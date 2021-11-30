Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya reveals love story with Rahul Nagal, explains theirs will be a long-distance marriage

Television actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16. In a recent interview, the Kundali Bhagya star has dismissed the belief that it was a whirlwind affair leading to marriage, revealing that they were dating for almost a year.

Shraddha said she kept it a secret as she doesn’t like talking about her personal life. She told The Times of India in an interview, “We decided to get married just last month. I had no idea I would tie the knot so soon. I was dating Commander Rahul Nagal for almost a year but we had not thought of marriage. I also believe in being discreet and not talking about my personal life, till something concrete is happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha also spilled the beans on her love story and shared how she fell in love with the man in uniform, and how their feelings for each other grew in a long distance relationship. She said, “We met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, he was based in Mumbai but we used to meet each occasionally, because we both had hectic schedules. But we realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long distance made us realise what we felt for each other. That’s when we decided to take our relationship to the next level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha says her husband, Rahul was the one who initiated the wedding topic and broached the topic with her parents. She said, “Rahul is a very mature and responsible person and so he spoke to his parents about me. Rahul’s father is a retired colonel. His parents, who are based in Delhi, met my parents and we both agreed to get married soon. It was a quick wedding because everything fell into place in a short period of time and there was no reason to wait. We got engaged on November 13 and then the wedding followed on November 16.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha and Rahul intend to continue the long-distance relationship for now. The actor says, “If given an opportunity, I would run to him and spend quality time with him. But I love the fact that for my husband, country comes first and he has to attend to his work. At the same time, he also understands my work commitments and respects that. So, till my show is on, I will take these short holidays to visit him and once the show is over, we will mutually decide how to take this forward because I would love to be with him.”

“Also, I feel every woman knows that when she marries a man, who is working for the country – like the armed forces or Indian Navy, he keeps getting posted at different places and there can be situations when you have to stay away from each other. I will always support him in his work,” Shraddha added.

While the newly married couple looked radiant in their wedding pictures, the two have not yet zeroed down on their honeymoon plans. On this Shraddha said, “My husband will need approvals and permission before we can plan a trip. We had both wanted to go to Europe but it doesn’t seem possible because there are restrictions imposed in many countries right now due to the pandemic.”