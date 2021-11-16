Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is a vision at her mehendi function, shows off her engagement ring

The pre-wedding festivites for actor Shraddha Arya are in full swing. The actor on Monday hosted mehendi ceremony, which was attended by her friends and family members. She also shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she flaunted her mehendi and her engagement ring. “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!” Shraddha wrote. The Kundali Bhagya actor is all set to tie the knot in Delhi on November 16.

As soon as she shared the photos, her friends from the industry dropped comments congratulating the bride-to-be. “Congratulations my love,” wrote Mouni Roy, while Arjit Taneja, Ankita Lokhande, Himanshu Malhotra, Vinny Arora Dhoopar and Amruta Khanvilkar were among the few who sent their warm wishes for the actor.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that after some bitter experience in relationships, Shraddha chose to opt for an arranged marriage. Her fiance works with the navy and is based in Delhi. “The ceremony will be a very closed affair with only both their families around. Shraddha and Rohan recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately. The wedding ceremony will happen on November 16,” added the source.

Shraddha had got engaged to an NRI in 2015 but soon called off her engagement. She was also seen participating with boyfriend Alam Makkar in Nach Baliye 9. However, the couple parted ways soon after.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya rose to fame having won the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. While she played the lead in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl, Shraddha became a household name after playing the lead in Kundali Bhagya in which she was paired with Dheeraj Dhooper.