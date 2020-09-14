Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for coronavirus

Sanjay Gagnani plays Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. (Photo: Sanjay Gagnani/Facebook)

Television actor Sanjay Gagnani recently tested positive for coronavirus. The Kundali Bhagya actor has mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Gagnani shared that he is doing much better now. “My brother and sister-in-law are here to take care of me,” he added.

Sanjay Gagnani shared that he was running a fever last week and thus decided to go for the test. On Saturday, his results came positive. After informing the concerned authorities, he opted to quarantine at home.

The actor added that he has been taking multivitamins, immunity boosters and kadha. He said, “I am also taking a lot of fruits and doing steam inhalation and gargle for comfort.”

In his latest Instagram post, Sanjay Gagnani thanked his friends and fans for showering him with wishes and love. He wrote, ” In Life, There’ll be Ups n Downs, Smiles n Frowns.. The trick is to Enjoy the Ups n have Courage during the downs.. #thankyouforyourprayers🙏 #iwillfight #yourloveismymedicine💉 #gratitude🙏.”

Gagnani plays the antagonist Prithvi in Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. On the personal front, he is engaged to TV actor Poonam Preet, and the couple will walk down the aisle soon.

