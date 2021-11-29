Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani ties the knot with Poonam Preet Bhatia, see inside photos

TV actors Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia tied the knot on November 28. Sanjay and Poonam had a Sikh wedding. Kundali Bhagya stars like Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur among others attended the wedding.

Before the grand wedding, the couple hosted multiple pre-wedding functions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet and cocktail night.

The couple and the guests at the wedding shared several inside photos and videos.

The couple looked stunning on their D day. Sanjay Gagnani shared the wedding photo with the caption, ” 28.11.2021 ♾ Love Laughter & Happily Ever After ❤ #JUSTMARRIED #tothemostbeautifulbride #gratitudeforeverything.”

Anjum Fakih shared the photo and wrote, “Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 ❤❤❤ Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both… Love and huggsss 😘💋.”

Here are all the inside pictures from Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐆 🌟 (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐆 🌟 (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mak Images (@mak_images)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mak Images (@mak_images)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐆 🌟 (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Kapur (@kapursahab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐆 🌟 (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Preet Bhatia (@poonampreet7)

While Sanjay Gagnani is best known for playing Prithvi Malhotra on Kundali Bhagya, Poonam Preet Bhatia featured in Zee TV show Dil Bandhe Ek Dori.