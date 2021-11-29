Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani ties the knot with Poonam Preet Bhatia, see inside photos

November 29, 2021 4:38:46 pm
TV actors Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia tied the knot on November 28. Sanjay and Poonam had a Sikh wedding. Kundali Bhagya stars like Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur among others attended the wedding.
Before the grand wedding, the couple hosted multiple pre-wedding functions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet and cocktail night.
The couple and the guests at the wedding shared several inside photos and videos.
The couple looked stunning on their D day. Sanjay Gagnani shared the wedding photo with the caption, ” 28.11.2021 ♾ Love Laughter & Happily Ever After ❤ #JUSTMARRIED #tothemostbeautifulbride #gratitudeforeverything.”
Anjum Fakih shared the photo and wrote, “Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 ❤❤❤ Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both… Love and huggsss 😘💋.”
Here are all the inside pictures from Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia’s wedding:
While Sanjay Gagnani is best known for playing Prithvi Malhotra on Kundali Bhagya, Poonam Preet Bhatia featured in Zee TV show Dil Bandhe Ek Dori.
