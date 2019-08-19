Kundali Bhagya actor Ruhi Chaturvedi gets engaged to Shivendraa Saainiyol

Kundali Bhagya actor Ruhi Chaturvedi recently announced her engagement to Shivendraa Saainiyol. While Ruhi plays the vicious Sherlyn in the popular daily, Shivendraa is also an actor and is seen essaying the role of Tarkash in Choti Sarrdaarni. The actors exchanged rings on August 17 amid close family and friends in Mumbai.

Interestingly, the duo has known each other for more than a decade now. Speaking to Bombay Times, Ruhi shared, “Shivendraa and I have been friends since 13 years, but the thought of marrying each other never crossed our minds till our families suggested it. My father met his father and things fell into place. So, despite knowing each other for so long, we are getting into an arranged marriage (smiles).”

The Kundali Bhagya actor also revealed that she did have a crush on Shivendraa but love took time to blossom between them. She told the newspaper, “I had a major crush on him when I had just met him. However, we fell madly in love after our parents decided to get us married. He is totally unlike me — calm, level-headed and simple. That’s what I like the best about him.”

As for Shivendraa, the young man is head over heels in love with Ruhi’s fun side. “I fell in love with Ruhi because she is an adventurous person. She is also humble and fun to be with. Most importantly, I know that she will hold my hand through thick and thin,” he shared.

Ruhi and Shivendraa will get married in December.