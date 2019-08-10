Watch Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2019 full episode

Sameer’s hiccups makes Janki think that there is something wrong since such hiccups come only when someone hides something. Karan in the guise of Prithvi comes to the mandap. But his identity is about to get revealed when he coughs and is offered water. He is saved by the pandit who tells everyone that they cannot see the face of the groom until the marriage festivities are over. Rakhi blesses Preeta and Prithvi for a happy married life. Sarla is thankful to Rakhi for blessing her daughter.

Meanwhile, Prithvi who has been tied by Karan regains consciousness. Preeta remembers the good times she spent with Karan as she sits to take the wedding vows with Prithvi. She recalls how Karan used to say he is as good an astrologer as a cricketer. She has no clue about Karan replacing Prithvi. Karan pledges to spoil Preeta’s life as she did with his family. He says he will spoil her life to an extent that she will be nothing more than a lifeless body.